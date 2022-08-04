 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hudson Schools to host community meetings on bond vote

Hudson HS (1).jpg

Hudson High School 

HUDSON — The Hudson Community School District will host a series of upcoming meetings ahead of the Sept. 13 bond issue referendum.

Community members will be able to hear about the district’s facility needs, the process the district used to find a proposed solution and the bond question on the ballot. Attendees will also learn about how the projects would address building safety and security, space needs, aging building systems and the district’s enrollment growth.

The events will take place on:

  • Aug. 10, 7-8 p.m. at St. Timothy Lutheran Church.
  • Aug. 16, noon-1 p.m. at Hudson High School library.
  • Aug. 22, 7-8 p.m. at Hudson High School library.
“Throughout this process, we have engaged our community in a number of ways to help us examine our most pressing high school facility needs and develop potential solutions. This led to the bond question voters will consider on September 13,” Superintendent Tony Voss, said in a news release. “Now, we look to continue this engagement through our upcoming community meetings. We encourage all district residents to take part in these important conversations about the future of our schools and the students we serve.”

In addition to the bond issue, residents will also vote on a proposed renewal of the physical plant and equipment levy and a revenue purpose statement on Sept. 13.

If approved, the bond issue would allow the district to move forward on a series of projects at the high school, such as updating building systems and aging infrastructure, converting underused space into classrooms, creating a secure main entrance, rebuilding career and technical education labs and adding gym space.

An approved bond would have a property tax impact of $2.70 on every $1,000 of assessed property value. The owner of a home with an assessed value of $100,000 would see a tax impact of $133.06 per year, or $11.09 per month. The impact on 100 acres of agricultural land would be $358.93 per year, or $29.91 per month.

There will be a satellite voting opportunity 4-9 p.m. Sept. 2 in the Hudson School competition gym. All registered voters may cast their ballots early during this time.

