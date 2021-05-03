Hudson Schools' social media threat being investigated by police

HUDSON — The police department is investigating a threat against Hudson Community Schools after receiving a tip late Saturday.

According to a post on the school district’s Facebook page, officials there were immediately contacted by Hudson’s police chief. The district posted the statement on the threat Sunday evening, noting there would not be any danger to people at the schools.

In an interview Monday, Superintendent Tony Voss said he is confident “we’ve really got our arms around the situation.”

He added, “On these things, we kind of walk a fine line with being transparent with people and creating a great deal of alarm. This was just us trying to be really transparent with the community about what we know.” In addition, Voss said the district must protect the due process rights of the student involved and ensure that information which could prove damaging during possible legal proceedings isn’t disclosed.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Voss had noted in a second Facebook post Monday morning that the district is limited in what it can reveal because of the ongoing investigation. However, he told The Courier, “I can say it’s a social media post that we were alerted to.”