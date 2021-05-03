Hudson Schools' social media threat being investigated by police

HUDSON — The police department is investigating a threat against Hudson Community Schools after receiving a tip late Saturday.
According to a post on the school district’s Facebook page, officials there were immediately contacted by Hudson’s police chief. The district posted the statement on the threat Sunday evening, noting there would not be any danger to people at the schools.
In an interview Monday, Superintendent Tony Voss said he is confident “we’ve really got our arms around the situation.”
He added, “On these things, we kind of walk a fine line with being transparent with people and creating a great deal of alarm. This was just us trying to be really transparent with the community about what we know.” In addition, Voss said the district must protect the due process rights of the student involved and ensure that information which could prove damaging during possible legal proceedings isn’t disclosed.
Voss had noted in a second Facebook post Monday morning that the district is limited in what it can reveal because of the ongoing investigation. However, he told The Courier, “I can say it’s a social media post that we were alerted to.”
In that post, he said it is acceptable for parents with concerns to keep their children home. He just asked them to let the school district know.
“Attendance is down a little bit, but other than that it’s just business as usual,” said Voss. In a news release Monday evening responding to the “rumor mill,” he emphasized that police have already handled any possible threat.
“The threat, perceived or otherwise, was dealt with on Sunday evening. The police department assured us that that side of the issue had been satisfactorily resolved,” he wrote in the release.
“Some parents have asked ‘Is it safe?’” Voss said earlier Monday. “If we didn’t believe it was safe and if the police department didn’t believe it was safe, we would have closed school today.”
He noted in the news release that “the student involved is currently not in attendance and their future as a student at Hudson Schools remains undetermined.” Voss said nothing else can be disclosed at this point, including potential discipline, and normal operations of the schools will continue.