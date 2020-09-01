Hudson Schools get lunch from neighboring districts after two cooks sent home with COVID-19 symptoms

"Quite frankly, when Tony called today and said he had an emergency we didn't ask much questions," said Stockdale. "Just how many (lunches) do you need and at what time?"

After getting the call at 9:15 a.m., Dike-New Hartford's nutrition staff packed 130 bag lunches with turkey sandwiches, baked Cheetos, apples, carrots and yogurt. That was in addition to preparing hot lunches for their own students. The meals, which had to be in Hudson by 10:45 a.m., were driven over by Stockdale.

Fleshner, the Union Schools' superintendent, also drove his district's contribution to Hudson. He wasn't available for comment Tuesday afternoon.

"We didn't plan it that way," said Stockdale. "We just both jumped in the car and went. You know, you just do what you have to do."

The meals arrived on time for lunch "because those two districts stepped up to the plate and they took care of it for us," said Voss. He noted that custodians, principals and secretaries assisted in serving the meals to students to help the short-staffed kitchen. "What could have been a significant problem for us ended up being a pretty good exercise in teamwork and camaraderie and everything."