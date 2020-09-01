Hudson Schools get lunch from neighboring districts after two cooks sent home with COVID-19 symptoms

HUDSON — Hudson Community Schools shut down its kitchens Tuesday after two lunch workers were sent home for possible COVID-19 symptoms.
But the district was able to deliver brown bag lunches on time to its students with a little help from two neighboring school systems.
Hudson Superintendent Tony Voss said in a letter posted on the district's website that the cooks "presented with secondary symptoms" of the disease when they arrived at work.
"As I understand it, they went to the health office and reported their symptoms," he added in an interview. "And our nurse said you guys have got to leave."
Hot lunches are provided by a contracted vendor working in the district's three kitchens. "The additional issue for us is they were short-handed to begin with," said Voss. He isn't sure about the total number of people the vendor employs in the district, but the two cooks were among a total of four staff who reported for work Tuesday.
The cooks made appointments to get tested while Voss decided to have the kitchens sanitized and disinfected. "It's not necessarily COVID, but we're extra sensitive right now," he said.
"The good news is we were able to get going (with lunch) because I called my friends in other school districts," Voss explained. Those were Justin Stockdale, superintendent of Dike-New Hartford Schools, and Travis Fleshner, superintendent of Union Community Schools. The three districts have established contacts because they are all part of the same athletic conference, the North Iowa Cedar League.
"Quite frankly, when Tony called today and said he had an emergency we didn't ask much questions," said Stockdale. "Just how many (lunches) do you need and at what time?"
After getting the call at 9:15 a.m., Dike-New Hartford's nutrition staff packed 130 bag lunches with turkey sandwiches, baked Cheetos, apples, carrots and yogurt. That was in addition to preparing hot lunches for their own students. The meals, which had to be in Hudson by 10:45 a.m., were driven over by Stockdale.
Fleshner, the Union Schools' superintendent, also drove his district's contribution to Hudson. He wasn't available for comment Tuesday afternoon.
"We didn't plan it that way," said Stockdale. "We just both jumped in the car and went. You know, you just do what you have to do."
The meals arrived on time for lunch "because those two districts stepped up to the plate and they took care of it for us," said Voss. He noted that custodians, principals and secretaries assisted in serving the meals to students to help the short-staffed kitchen. "What could have been a significant problem for us ended up being a pretty good exercise in teamwork and camaraderie and everything."
Union and Dike-New Hartford will bill Hudson for the meals and be reimbursed out of the district's nutrition fund. Voss said he will discuss protocols with the lunch vendor for when staff show possible COVID-19 symptoms. He anticipates the lunch program will be ready to serve its own meals again Wednesday.
