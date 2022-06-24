Hudson school district voters to decide $11.6 million bond issue Sept. 13

HUDSON — The Board of Education has approved placing an $11.6 million bond issue on the ballot on Sept. 13.

Last week, the board received a petition calling for the vote to address Hudson Community Schools’ facility needs at the high school. The approval followed board review and discussion at the meeting.

If approved, the general obligation bonds will allow the district to update building systems and aging infrastructure. These include replacing a heating, ventilating and air conditioning system that is no longer cost effective to maintain; converting underutilized space into innovative classrooms; and the creation of a secure main entrance to improve safety. The district would also update career and technical education labs and add needed gym space.

Hudson Schools’ community task force has been engaged in a facilities planning process over the past several months. A community-wide survey that was open in April and May provided the district and task force with valuable input and feedback as they examined facility needs and explored potential solutions. This process led to the proposed projects and bond issue the board has now decided to place in front of voters.

“While we are proud of our schools and the value they provide our students and families, our high school has a number of facility needs we must address soon due to the age of the building and enrollment growth the district continues to experience,” Superintendent Tony Voss said in a news release.

An approved bond would have a property tax impact of $2.70 per $1,000 of taxable value. Owners of homes with an assessed value of $100,000 would see their taxes increase by $133.06 per year (or $11.09 per month). The impact on 100 acres of agricultural land would be $358.93 per year (or $29.91 per month).

