HUDSON — The Hudson Community School District’s Class of 2022 achieved a four-year graduation rate of 100% per the Iowa Department of Education.

That’s significantly higher than the state public school rate of 89.9%.

“We are pleased at the graduation rate and dropout rate report for the Hudson class of 2022, especially since these students were in the prime of high school during the pandemic,” Superintendent Tony Voss said in a news release. “They have shown resilience in the face of adversity, and we couldn’t be prouder.”

Iowa graduation rates are calculated using a U.S. Department of Education formula. School districts start tracking students in ninth grade and then through their high school years.

The method also helps in tracking the dropout rates for districts.

The district points point out that its dropout rate for students in grades seven to 12 for 2021-22 school year was zero.