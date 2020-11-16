Hudson school board tables proposal to move all students to virtual learning

HUDSON — Students will continue attending classes in person at Hudson Community Schools after this week.
The Board of Education on Monday voted to table a recommendation that would have moved students to online learning for two weeks. The decision followed 1-1/2 hours of discussion, with board members expressing a willingness to review the matter as needed.
“We need you to be really honest when you can’t go on” with in-person classes, board member Kala Featherstone told district administrators before the vote.
Superintendent Tony Voss’ proposal was for all students to switch to virtual education next week ahead of the Thanksgiving break. Students in preschool through sixth grade would have returned to the building the following Monday. Secondary students would have continued with remote learning for another week.
The plan was intended to limit the spread of COVID-19 leading up to and following a holiday that often includes extended family, who are sometimes traveling from other places. Gov. Kim Reynolds Monday night announced mask requirements and limits for any gatherings with the same aim as people prepare to celebrate.
But officials in Hudson were still concerned classes at school could contribute to further spread.
“The point is we know that people are not going to follow the rules,” Jeff Dieken, the district’s secondary principal, told the board. “Symptoms typically happen after four to six days. That four to six days would be in the week after Thanksgiving.”
They also expressed concern for teachers and other staff who have tested positive for coronavirus or needed to quarantine for possible exposure.
“Our challenge right now is just to keep our staff in play,” said Mark Schlatter, elementary school principal. The school has been able to cover for teachers and associates who have been gone “although coverage is getting harder and harder.”
Classroom management has been difficult, too, he said as teachers strive to get assignments to students going on and coming off of quarantine.
Dieken noted that COVID-19 related absences currently include 34 of the approximately 235 students enrolled in grades seven through 12 – which is 14-15% out of class. Voss noted that districtwide as of Monday that includes just one student with an active COVID-19 case.
Featherstone expressed skepticism about the benefit of three days of virtual learning for elementary students and worried about greater risks for those children during that time if working parents can’t find care options.
Voss said the nine-day period including the weekends still keeps students away from being in school with classmates for a significant amount of time if they are in the virus’ incubation period. The shorter time away may also better account for the needs of young children and their families.
“I think we need to be sensitive to child care needs of families,” said Voss. In addition, “face-to-face (instruction) just works better for little kids.”
Even with the board’s decision to table the recommendation, Voss said “this likely won’t be the end of it.” He believes COVID-19 concerns will continue affecting the district in the coming weeks, which may cause the board to revisit the issue.
