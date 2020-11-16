Hudson school board tables proposal to move all students to virtual learning

HUDSON — Students will continue attending classes in person at Hudson Community Schools after this week.

The Board of Education on Monday voted to table a recommendation that would have moved students to online learning for two weeks. The decision followed 1-1/2 hours of discussion, with board members expressing a willingness to review the matter as needed.

“We need you to be really honest when you can’t go on” with in-person classes, board member Kala Featherstone told district administrators before the vote.

Superintendent Tony Voss’ proposal was for all students to switch to virtual education next week ahead of the Thanksgiving break. Students in preschool through sixth grade would have returned to the building the following Monday. Secondary students would have continued with remote learning for another week.

The plan was intended to limit the spread of COVID-19 leading up to and following a holiday that often includes extended family, who are sometimes traveling from other places. Gov. Kim Reynolds Monday night announced mask requirements and limits for any gatherings with the same aim as people prepare to celebrate.

But officials in Hudson were still concerned classes at school could contribute to further spread.