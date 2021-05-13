Hudson school board suspends, expels student until fall 2022

HUDSON — A student has been suspended for the rest of this school year and expelled for all of the next one by the Board of Education.

The board voted Tuesday to take the actions, which were recommended by the Hudson Community Schools’ administration, following a 1-1/2 hour closed session. Three of the five members participated in the meeting.

Superintendent Tony Voss noted that the disciplined person is “not an elementary student” but declined further comment on specifics about the individual or the incident. He cited district policy 503.1 as the reason the student was disciplined.

The policy notes students can be disciplined for violent and destructive behavior as well as “conduct which disrupts or interferes with the education program,” school operations, activities, or the rights of others to obtain an education.

Voss did acknowledge the incident that precipitated the hearing occurred earlier this month. “The fact is that by law any type of discipline that exceeds 10 days requires board action,” he said.