HUDSON -- Karyn Finn is very loyal to her community.
She stayed in Hudson after her husband, Kevin, moved a year ago to start a new job at the University of Central Missouri. Finn was busy working and volunteering in the community. One of those volunteer commitments was a seat she had been elected to on Hudson Community Schools' Board of Education.
During their time apart, the couple took turns visiting each other. "Finally, this spring, back in March, we said it's time," said Finn, noting she is pulling up stakes in Hudson to join her husband. Since early July, she's been living in Missouri and coming back to Hudson every few weeks.
On Monday she submitted her resignation to the school board.
"That was the hardest letter I wrote," she said, "because it was such a formal way of saying goodbye. It's been a wonderful experience to serve our community in that way."
Finn was elected seven years ago and has been the board's president for the past two years.
"She was a great school board president," said Superintendent Tony Voss. "It's very sad to see her go."
The board plans to appoint a replacement to finish her term, which ends in a year. First a public notice needs to be published, after which district residents have two weeks to gather signatures if they want to petition for a special election. They need 100 signatures or a number equal to 30 percent of the last school board election vote, whichever is greater.
If no special election is sought, Voss expects the board to make the appointment at its September meeting. Finn plans to be there to start the meeting and hand off the baton when her replacement is sworn in. The board would also elect a new president at that meeting.
She first decided to run for a seat on the board during a period of controversy in the spring of 2011. The district had budget and staff cuts and no raises were given to bargaining groups after negotiations went to arbitration. "It was not a good place to be for our school district," she said.
After attending meetings where some of the decisions were made, Finn sought more information about the school board.
"I went from kind of curious about how to get involved to running for office," she recalled. "It's been a tremendous and amazing journey.
"It's hard to leave," added Finn. "I've enjoyed living and raising our family in Hudson. And the people are amazing."
