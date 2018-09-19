HUDSON — The Board of Education appointed a new member Monday after its former president resigned last month.
Kala Featherstone was sworn in and seated with the other four members of the board following the appointment. She replaces Karyn Finn, who recently moved to Missouri.
Superintendent Tony Voss said Featherstone was the only person who expressed interest in the position, but noted she was already involved with Hudson Community Schools.
She was one of four candidates who ran for three seats on the board a year ago. Although Featherstone wasn’t elected, she soon joined the school improvement advisory committee and continues to serve there.
“I’m really excited about it,” said Featherstone. “It’s a great time to be a Pirate and be on the school board with all the growth that Hudson’s experiencing and all the improvements we’re making to the facilities.”
She and her husband have three children in the district — a kindergartner, second-grader and fourth-grader. Featherstone is a certified public accountant working out of the home for Wells Fargo’s risk management division.
In other business, the board approved the project scope and budget for elementary school improvements, the third phase of work on the building. Voss said he will begin the process so the district can issue bonds for $4.3 million project.
“This is going to involved the elementary office addition, commons expansion, and media center renovation — and all of the air conditioning in the lower elementary wing,” said Voss, which is first- through third-grades. The 18-month project is expected to start early in the spring after bids are awarded. When completed, renovation work will be finished on the elementary school.
