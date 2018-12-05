CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa Dance Marathon set a lofty fundraising goal this year, and a sold-out benefit concert by "American Idol" winner and Clarksville native Maddie Poppe is a hard push toward it.
"We had no idea it would sell out so quickly. It was quite a surprise to us," said Mariah Staebell, executive co-director of the dance marathon.
Tickets for the concert, set for Thursday night at Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, were released on two consecutive Mondays after it was announced on Nov. 16. They sold out on both of those days.
"It's a huge boost," Staebell said. "We were able to fundraise a good chunk through this, and Maddie has given us some of her own fundraising ideas."
UNI Dance Marathon is a student-run organization that raises money for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City and the Children’s Miracle Network. Throughout the year, all money raised through UNI Dance Marathon supports four areas at the hospital — research, education, equipment and enhancements. The fundraising year culminates with the 12-hour Dance Marathon in March, when the total amount raised is announced. Next year, that event takes place March 2 in Maucker Union on the UNI campus.
"It's a 12-hour event and at the end is the big reveal," said event executive co-director Abbey Koerperich, a psychology major from Dubuque.
The fundraising goal for this year's campaign is $620,000. Last year's goal of $500,000 was exceeded by more than $50,000.
"UNI is known for exceeding its goals by a lot," Staebell said.
The UNI Dance Marathon fundraising effort has capitalized on the Hawkeye Wave, now in its second season, in which football fans at Iowa Hawkeyes' Kinnick Stadium wave to the children in Stead hospital, which overlooks the football field.
"When we talk to community members we tell them it's the hospital that has the wave. We build off that with our pitch," said Staebell, a public relations major from Rock Falls, Ill.
The co-directors have banked on the popularity of Poppe, as well. A student on the UNI Dance Marathon media committee is friends with the artist and reached out to her to see if she'd be willing to do a fundraising concert.
"We knew she was going to be on break in December and we knew we wanted to partner with her," Koerperich said. "We just ran with it and put it together in about two weeks."
Koerperich and Staebell will be at Poppe's Thursday concert to present information to a packed house about the purpose of the dance marathon.
"This concert is bringing in a lot of people, and we're excited to help them understand what the dance marathon is and how they can help," Koerperich said.
Maddie Poppe wins "American Idol"
Gabby Barrett, Ada Vox, Catie Turner, Dennis Lorenzo, Michael J. Woodard, Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Jurnee all mob "American Idol" winner Maddie Poppe as she attempts to sing her single "Going, Going, Gone" after finding out she won the singing competition Monday, May 21, 2018.
(ABC/Eric McCandless)
Maddie Poppe wins "American Idol"
Maddie Poppe reacts as host Ryan Seacrest announces she won Season 16 of "American Idol" on Monday.
ABC, Eric McCandless
Maddie Poppe
Maddie Poppe on stage at "American Idol" on Monday, May 21, 2018. Poppe, 20, of Clarksville, was crowned the winner of the reality singing competition, beating out hundreds of thousands of competitors to win a recording contract and $250,000.
(ABC/Mitch Haaseth)
Maddie Poppe and Caleb Lee Hutchinson with Ryan Seacrest
Maddie Poppe and Caleb Lee Hutchinson celebrate being named to the final two with host Ryan Seacrest on Season 16 of "American Idol" on Monday, May 21, 2018.
(ABC/Eric McCandless)
VIDEO: Kermit the Frog and Maddie Poppe Perform "Rainbow Connection" - Finale - American Idol 2018 on ABC
Maddie Poppe sings with Kermit the Frog
Maddie Poppe sings "Rainbow Connection" with Kermit the Frog on the finale of "American Idol" Monday, May 21, 2018.
(ABC/Eric McCandless)
Maddie Poppe sings with Kermit the Frog
Maddie Poppe sings "Rainbow Connection" with Kermit the Frog on the finale of "American Idol" Monday, May 21, 2018.
(ABC/Eric McCandless)
Maddie Poppe with Gabby Barrett and Caleb Lee Hutchinson
Maddie Poppe, left, poses with "American Idol" contestants Gabby Barrett and Caleb Lee Hutchinson before Monday's finale. (ABC/Mitch Haaseth)
(ABC/Mitch Haaseth)
Poppe gallery 69
From left, Gabby Barrett, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Maddie Poppe and Ryan Seacrest.
Eric McCandless
149250_2116
AMERICAN IDOL - "118 (Performance Finals)" - In part one of the two-night season finale, the Top 3 finalists visit their hometowns to celebrate their time on the show then return to the Idol stage for their last chance to win America's vote, as the search for America's next superstar continues on its new home on America's network, The ABC Television Network, SUNDAY, MAY 20 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT). (ABC/Eric McCandless) MADDIE POPPE
Eric McCandless
Poppe gallery 67
Maddie Poppe performs "Landslide" on "American Idol."
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 68
In part one of the two-night season finale, the Top 3 finalists visit their hometowns to celebrate their time on the show then return to the Idol stage for their last chance to win America's vote.
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 60
Maddie Poppe gets high praise from the judges after one of her May 20 performances.
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 66
Maddie Poppe and Ryan Seacrest
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 61
In part one of the two-night season finale, the Top 3 return to the Idol stage for their last chance to win America's vote.
ABC PHOTO
Maddie Poppe Sings "Don't Ever Let Your Children Grow Up" - Finale - American Idol 2018 on ABC
Poppe gallery 62
Maddie Poppe performs "Going, Going, Gone" on "American Idol."
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 63
Maddie Poppe on "American Idol" on Sunday, May 20.
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 65
Maddie Poppe performs "Don't Ever Let Your Children Grow Up."
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 64
Maddie Poppe performs her original "Don't Ever Let Your Children Grow Up."
ABC PHOTO
Maddie Poppe Sings Her Coronation Song "Going Going Gone" - Finale - American Idol 2018 on ABC
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-61
Fans show support for "American Idol" finalist Maddie Poppe as she performs at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-58
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds takes a photo of herself with the crowd before the Maddie Poppe concert at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-59
"American Idol" finalist Maddie Poppe performs at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
Maddie Poppe Sings "Landslide" by Fleetwood Mac - Finale - American Idol 2018 on ABC
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-62
Fans show support for "American Idol" finalist Maddie Poppe as she performs at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-60
Fans arrive for the Maddie Poppe concert at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-55
Fans show support for "American Idol" finalist Maddie Poppe as she performs at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-56
Fans show support for "American Idol" finalist Maddie Poppe as she performs at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-50
Fans show support for "American Idol" finalist Maddie Poppe as she performs at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-49
Fans show support for "American Idol" finalist Maddie Poppe as she performs at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-51
Fans show support for "American Idol" finalist Maddie Poppe as she performs at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-52
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds takes a photo before the Maddie Poppe concert at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-53
Fans show support for "American Idol" finalist Maddie Poppe as she performs at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-54
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds takes a selfie before the Maddie Poppe concert at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-45
Fans show support for "American Idol" finalist Maddie Poppe as she performs at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-48
Fans show support for "American Idol" finalist Maddie Poppe as she performs at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-47
Fans show support for "American Idol" finalist Maddie Poppe as she performs at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-46
"American Idol" finalist Maddie Poppe performs at the Butler County Fairgrounds May 1 in Allison.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-44
Fans show support for "American Idol" finalist Maddie Poppe as she performs at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-41
Fans show support for "American Idol" finalist Maddie Poppe as she performs at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-40
"American Idol" finalist Maddie Poppe performs at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-43
Fans show support for "American Idol" finalist Maddie Poppe as she performs at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-42
"American Idol" finalist Maddie Poppe performs at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-39
"American Idol" finalist Maddie Poppe greets fans as she performs at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-36
Fans show support for "American Idol" finalist Maddie Poppe as she performs at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-34
"American Idol" finalist Maddie Poppe performs at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-33
"American Idol" finalist Maddie Poppe performs at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-35
Fans show support for "American Idol" finalist Maddie Poppe as she performs at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-38
"American Idol" finalist Maddie Poppe performs at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-37
Fans show support for "American Idol" finalist Maddie Poppe as she performs at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-25
"American Idol" finalist Maddie Poppe performs to a large crowd at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-31
"American Idol" finalist Maddie Poppe performs at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-28
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds takes a selfie before the Maddie Poppe concert at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-30
Fans show support for "American Idol" finalist Maddie Poppe as she performs at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-29
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, left, hugs Maddie Poppe, right, before the concert at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-32
Fans show support for "American Idol" finalist Maddie Poppe as she performs at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-26
Fans show support for "American Idol" finalist Maddie Poppe as she performs at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-27
Fans show support for "American Idol" finalist Maddie Poppe as she performs at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-22
"American Idol" finalist Maddie Poppe performs to a huge crowd at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-24
Fans climb a pile of dirt to watch "American Idol" finalist Maddie Poppe perform at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-23
"American Idol" finalist Maddie Poppe performs at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-19
Maddie Poppe asks all the fans to hold up their signs for a photo during her concert at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-18
Fans cheer for "American Idol" finalist Maddie Poppe as she performs at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-20
"American Idol" finalist Maddie Poppe arrives with her family and an "Idol" film crew at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-21
The crowd waits for "American Idol" finalist Maddie Poppe to arrive at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-17
Fans show support for "American Idol" finalist Maddie Poppe as she performs at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-10
"American Idol" finalist Maddie Poppe arrives with her family and an "Idol" film crew at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-8
Fans show support for "American Idol" finalist Maddie Poppe as she performs at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-9
"American Idol" finalist Maddie Poppe and her father Trent arrive to see everyone who came out to see her perform in concert at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-7
"American Idol" finalist Maddie Poppe entered the stage to large cheers at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-6
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gives Maddie Poppe, right, a shirt before her concert at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518-as-poppe-clarksville-1
Co-workers Cyndy Christensen of Rockwell and Noreen Wiegmann of Bristow wait for Maddie Poppe to parade down North Main Street in Clarksville on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
AMIE STEFFEN, Courier Staff Writer
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-2
People stand in line at the entrance of the grandstand to get a seat to watch "American Idol" finalist Maddie Poppe in concert at the Butler County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051518mp-Maddie-Poppe-concert-1
People stand in line at the entrance of the grandstand to get a seat to watch "American Idol" finalist Maddie Poppe in concert at the Butler County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Allison, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051418mp-Maddie-Poppe-signs-Clarksville-8
Signs are on display around town in support of Clarksville native Maddie Poppe, who is one of the final three contestants on 'American Idol' Monday, May 14, 2018, in Clarksville, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051418mp-Maddie-Poppe-signs-Clarksville-7
Signs are on display around town in support of Clarksville native Maddie Poppe, who is one of the final three contestants on 'American Idol' Monday, May 14, 2018, in Clarksville, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051418mp-Maddie-Poppe-signs-Clarksville-6
Signs are on display around town in support of Clarksville native Maddie Poppe, who is one of the final three contestants on 'American Idol' Monday, May 14, 2018, in Clarksville, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051418mp-Maddie-Poppe-signs-Clarksville-5
Signs are on display around town in support of Clarksville native Maddie Poppe, who is one of the final three contestants on 'American Idol' Monday, May 14, 2018, in Clarksville, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051418mp-Maddie-Poppe-signs-Clarksville-4
Signs are on display around town in support of Clarksville native Maddie Poppe, who is one of the final three contestants on 'American Idol' Monday, May 14, 2018, in Clarksville, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051418mp-Maddie-Poppe-signs-Clarksville-3
Signs are on display around town in support of Clarksville native Maddie Poppe, who is one of the final three contestants on 'American Idol' Monday, May 14, 2018, in Clarksville, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051418mp-Maddie-Poppe-signs-Clarksville-2
Signs are on display around town in support of Clarksville native Maddie Poppe, who is one of the final three contestants on 'American Idol' Monday, May 14, 2018, in Clarksville, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
051418mp-Maddie-Poppe-signs-Clarksville-1
Pam DeVries hangs a poster in support of Clarksville native Maddie Poppe on the front window of the Clarksville Star on Monday.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
Maddie Poppe Sings "God Only Knows" by The Beach Boys - Top 5 - American Idol 2018 on ABC
Poppe gallery 59
Maddie Poppe performs on "American Idol" on Sunday, May 13.
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 60
Maddie Poppe performs live on Sunday, May 13.
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 61
The stakes were high as the Top 5 finalists performed in hopes of winning America’s vote and making it through to the finals.
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 62
Maddie Poppe on Sunday, May 13.
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 52
Maddie Poppe performs "God Only Knows" on Sunday, May 13.
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 53
Maddie Poppe with Ryan Seacrest on "American Idol" Sunday, May 13.
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 54
Maddie Poppe on Sunday, May 13, before being named to the final three.
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 56
Maddie Poppe, left, with fellow top three finalists Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Gabby Barrett.
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 57
Maddie Poppe, center, with fellow top three contestants Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Gabby Barrett.
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 58
Maddie Poppe, of "American Idol" fame, won a People's Choice Award on Sunday.
ABC PHOTO
Maddie Poppe Sings "I Told You So" by Carrie Underwood - Top 5 - American Idol 2018 on ABC
Poppe gallery 51
Maddie Poppe and Ryan Seacrest
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 44
"American Idol's" top five are, from left, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Maddie Poppe, Cade Foehner Gabby Barrett and Michael J. Woodard.
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 45
Maddie Poppe performs "Nothing Compares 2 U."
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 46
Maddie Poppe had made it to "American Idol's" top five.
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 47
Maddie Poppe after performing "Nothing Compares 2 U" on "American Idol" last week.
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 48
Maddie Poppe with Ryan Seacrest.
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 49
Maddie Poppie performs the Sheryl Crow hit "If It Makes You Happy."
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 50
Maddie Poppe has made it to "American Idol's" top five.
ABC PHOTO
Maddie Poppe Sings "If It Makes You Happy" by Sheryl Crow - Top 7 - American Idol 2018 on ABC
Maddie Poppe Sings "Nothing Compares 2 U" by Sinead O'Connor - Top 7 - American Idol 2018 on ABC
Poppe gallery 38
Maddie Poppe, left, and Idina Menzel.
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 39
Maddie Poppe works with Idina Menzel
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 40
Maddie Poppe and Idina Menzel.
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 41
Maddie Poppe and Idina Menzel share a laugh.
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 42
AMERICAN IDOL - "115 (Disney Night)" - The Top 10
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 43
Maddie Poppe, Idina Menzel
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 33
AMERICAN IDOL - "115 (Top 10 - Disney Night)" - "American Idol" heads to the happiest place on earth, Disneyland Resort, then returns to the Idol stage with a sprinkle of magic to perform fan-favorite Disney songs, as the search for America’s next superstar continues on its new home on America’s network, The ABC Television Network, SUNDAY, APRIL 29 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT/5:00-7:01 p.m. PDT). (ABC/Eric McCandless) MADDIE POPPE, JURNEE, CADE FOEHNER, ADA VOX, MICHELLE SUSSETT, GABBY BARRETT, MICHAEL J. WOODARD, CALEB LEE HUTCHINSON, DENNIS LORENZO, RYAN SEACREST
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 34
Maddie Poppe makes "American Idol's" top seven.
ABC PHOTO
149247_9950
AMERICAN IDOL - "115 (Top 10 - Disney Night)" - "American Idol" heads to the happiest place on earth, Disneyland Resort, then returns to the Idol stage with a sprinkle of magic to perform fan-favorite Disney songs, as the search for America’s next superstar continues on its new home on America’s network, The ABC Television Network, SUNDAY, APRIL 29 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT/5:00-7:01 p.m. PDT). (ABC/Eric McCandless) MADDIE POPPE
Eric McCandless
Poppe gallery 36
AMERICAN IDOL - "115 (Top 10 - Disney Night)" -
Eric McCandless
Poppe gallery 37
Maddie Poppe prepares to meet Idina Menzel.
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 29
AMERICAN IDOL - "115 (Top 10 - Disney Night)" - "American Idol" heads to the happiest place on earth, Disneyland Resort, then returns to the Idol stage with a sprinkle of magic to perform fan-favorite Disney songs, as the search for America’s next superstar continues on its new home on America’s network, The ABC Television Network, SUNDAY, APRIL 29 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT/5:00-7:01 p.m. PDT). (ABC/Eric McCandless) MADDIE POPPE
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 30
AMERICAN IDOL - "115 (Top 10 - Disney Night)" - "American Idol" heads to the happiest place on earth, Disneyland Resort, then returns to the Idol stage with a sprinkle of magic to perform fan-favorite Disney songs, as the search for America’s next superstar continues on its new home on America’s network, The ABC Television Network, SUNDAY, APRIL 29 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT/5:00-7:01 p.m. PDT). (ABC/Eric McCandless) MADDIE POPPE, RYAN SEACREST
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 31
AMERICAN IDOL - "115 (Top 10 - Disney Night)" - "American Idol" heads to the happiest place on earth, Disneyland Resort, then returns to the Idol stage with a sprinkle of magic to perform fan-favorite Disney songs.
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 32
AMERICAN IDOL - "115 (Top 10 - Disney Night)" -
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 25
AMERICAN IDOL - "115 (Top 10 - Disney Night)" - "American Idol" heads to the happiest place on earth, Disneyland Resort, then returns to the Idol stage with a sprinkle of magic to perform fan-favorite Disney songs.
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 26
AMERICAN IDOL - "115 (Top 10 - Disney Night)" - "American Idol" heads to the happiest place on earth, Disneyland Resort, then returns to the Idol stage with a sprinkle of magic to perform fan-favorite Disney songs.
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 27
AMERICAN IDOL - "115 (Top 10 - Disney Night)" - "American Idol" heads to the happiest place on earth, Disneyland Resort, then returns to the Idol stage with a sprinkle of magic to perform fan-favorite Disney songs.
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 28
AMERICAN IDOL - "115 (Top 10 - Disney Night)" - "American Idol" heads to the happiest place on earth, Disneyland Resort, then returns to the Idol stage with a sprinkle of magic to perform fan-favorite Disney songs.
ABC PHOTO
VIDEO: Maddie Poppe Sings "The Bare Necessities" From "The Jungle Book" - Disney Night - American Idol 2018
Maddie Poppe and Cade Foehner Perform at Hollywood Week - American Idol 2018 on ABC
Maddie Poppe Sings "Homeward Bound" by Simon & Garfunkel - Top 14 - American Idol 2018 on ABC
Maddie Poppe Sings "Brand New Key" by Melanie - Top 24 Solos - American Idol 2018 on ABC
Maddie Poppe Sings Original Song for Her Hollywood Week Solo Song - American Idol 2018 on ABC
Poppe gallery 9
AMERICAN IDOL - "113 (Top 14)" - After solo and celebrity duet performances with the top 24 contestants, the judges narrowed down the field to the top 14 finalists.
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 10
AMERICAN IDOL - "114 (Top 10 Reveal)" - Madde Poppe stands with the final 10 contestants.
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 11
AMERICAN IDOL - "114 (Top 10 Reveal)" - America's votes are in -- Maddie Poppe makes the top 10.
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 12
AMERICAN IDOL - "114 (Top 10 Reveal)" - Maddie Poppe performs "Walk Like an Egyptian" after learning she's made the top 10.
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 13
AMERICAN IDOL - "114 (Top 10 Reveal)" - Maddie Poppe reacts as Ryan Seacrest reveals she's made the top 10.
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 15
AMERICAN IDOL - "114 (Top 10 Reveal)" - Maddie Poppe, far right, applauds alongside two other top 10 finalists.
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 15
AMERICAN IDOL - "114 (Top 10 Reveal)" - Maddie Poppe with fellow finalists.
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 6
AMERICAN IDOL - "114 (Top 10 Reveal)" - Maddie Poppe, third from left, stands with fellow top 10 finalists.
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 6
AMERICAN IDOL - "114 (Top 10 Reveal)" - "American Idol's" top 10 finalists. Maddie Poppe is third from left.
Eric McCandless
Poppe gallery 18
AMERICAN IDOL - "114 (Top 10 Reveal)" - Maddie Poppe was voted by viewers as a top 10 finalist.
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 19
AMERICAN IDOL - "113 (Top 14)" - Maddie Poppe, left, in an "American Idol" behind-the-scenes look.
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 20
AMERICAN IDOL - "113 (Top 14)" - Maddie Poppe, center, with Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Catie Turner, in a behind-the-scenes look at "American Idol."
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 21
AMERICAN IDOL - "113 (Top 14)" - From left are Jonny Brenns, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Maddie Poppe and Catie Turner.
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 22
AMERICAN IDOL - "113 (Top 14)" - Maddie Poppe, second from left, in an "Idol" behind-the-scenes look.
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 23
AMERICAN IDOL - "113 (Top 14)" - After solo and celebrity duet performances with the top 24 contestants, the judges narrowed down the field to the top 14 finalists. They are Michael J. Woodard, Gabby Barrett, Cade Foehner, Ada Vox, Michelle Sussett, Maddie Poppe, Catie Turner, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Garrett Jacobs, Marcio Donaldson, Jonny Brenns, Jurnee, Mara Justine and Dennis Lorenzo.
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 24
AMERICAN IDOL - "107 (Hollywood Week)" - Maddie Poppe performs during Hollywood Week.
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 1
AMERICAN IDOL – “108 (Showcase/Final Judgment)” – Idol hopefuls head to Exchange LA in downtown Los Angeles for the Showcase Round, where contestants perform solos in front of a live crowd and the judges. Following the performances, the judges sit down with each contestant for the Final Judgment and reveal which finalists made it through to the Top 24.
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 2
AMERICAN IDOL - "108 (Showcase/Final Judgment)" - Idol hopefuls head to Exchange LA in downtown Los Angeles for the Showcase Round, where contestants perform solos in front of a live crowd and the judges. Following the performances, the judges sit down with each contestant for the Final Judgment and reveal which finalists made it through to the Top 24.
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 2
AMERICAN IDOL - "108 (Showcase/Final Judgment)" - Idol hopefuls head to Exchange LA in downtown Los Angeles for the Showcase Round, where contestants perform solos in front of a live crowd and the judges. Following the performances, the judges sit down with each contestant for the Final Judgment and reveal which finalists made it through to the Top 24.
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 3
AMERICAN IDOL - "111 (Top 24 Solos)" - As the pool has been narrowed to the top 24 contestants, 12 of the top 24 finalists perform solos at Academy LA in Hollywood.
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 4
AMERICAN IDOL - "111 (Top 24 Solos)" - As the pool has been narrowed to the top 24 contestants, 12 of the top 24 finalists perform solos at Academy LA in Hollywood.
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 5
AMERICAN IDOL - Maddie Poppe performs a duet with Colbie Caillat.
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 6
AMERICAN IDOL - "112 (Top 24 Celebrity Duets)" - As the pool has been narrowed to the top 24 contestants, 12 of the top 24 finalists perform duets with celebrity partners at Academy LA in Hollywood.
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 7
AMERICAN IDOL - "112 (Top 24 Celebrity Duets)" - As the pool has been narrowed to the top 24 contestants, 12 of the top 24 finalists perform duets with celebrity partners. Here, Maddie Poppe performs "Bubbly" with Colbie Caillat.
ABC PHOTO
Poppe gallery 8
AMERICAN IDOL - "111 (Top 24 Solos)" - Maddie Poppe performs as a top 24 contestant.
ABC PHOTO
Maddie Poppe - Walk Like an Egyptian (American Idol 2018 Top 14 Results)
VIDEO: Maddie Poppe & Colbie Cailatt Sing "Bubbly" - Top 24 Duets - American Idol 2018 on ABC
VIDEO: Maddie Poppe Auditions for American Idol With "Rainbow Connection" - American Idol 2018 on ABC
Maddie Poppe
Maddie Poppe, American Idol winner and native of Clarksville, Iowa, sings the national anthem during the opening ceremonies for the 2018 Iowa State Fair in Des Moines on Thursday, August 9, 2018.
ERIN MURPHY, Globe Gazette Des Moines Bureau
Maddie Poppe
Maddie Poppe, American Idol winner and native of Clarksville, speaks while Gov. Kim Reynolds listens during the opening ceremonies for the 2018 Iowa State Fair in Des Moines on Thursday, August 9, 2018.
ERIN MURPHY, Globe Gazette Des Moines Bureau
Maddie Poppe
Maddie Poppe, American Idol winner and native of Clarksville, and Gov. Kim Reynolds cut the ribbon signaling the official start of the 2018 Iowa State Fair in Des Moines on Thursday.
ERIN MURPHY, Globe Gazette Des Moines Bureau
Maddie Poppe
Maddie Poppe, American Idol winner and native of Clarksville, and Gov. Kim Reynolds cut the ribbon signaling the official start of the 2018 Iowa State Fair in Des Moines on Thursday.
ERIN MURPHY, Globe Gazette Des Moines Bureau
Iowa State Fair
"American Idol" winner Maddie Poppe, of Clarksville, talks with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, right, during the opening ceremony at the Iowa State Fair Thursday in Des Moines
AP PHOTO
Iowa State Fair
"American Idol" winner Maddie Poppe, of Clarksville, sings the national anthem during the opening ceremony at the Iowa State Fair Thursday in Des Moines.
AP PHOTO
Iowa State Fair
"American Idol" winner Maddie Poppe, of Clarksville, speaks during the opening ceremony at the Iowa State Fair as Iowa Gov. Kim Reyolds, right, looks on, Thursday in Des Moines.
AP PHOTO
Iowa State Fair
"American Idol" winner Maddie Poppe, of Clarksville, greets supporters during the opening ceremony at the Iowa State Fair, Thursday in Des Moines.
AP PHOTO
(1) comment
And here comes my Maddie fever back with a vengeance, folks!
