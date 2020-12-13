Hotspot donation ensures internet access for more Waterloo Schools' students

WATERLOO — A donation from T-Mobile will help ensure more Waterloo Community Schools’ students have home internet access well into the future.

The Board of Education on Monday will accept 200 hotspots each providing five years of cellular internet service from the T-Mobile Project 10 Million.

The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

For electronic access, contact board secretary Pam Arndorfer at arndorferp@waterlooschools.org. Those wishing to address the board with public comments should contact Arndorfer at arndorferp@waterlooschools.org or 433-1874 no later than 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Currently, the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief funds are being used to connect nearly 1,000 families to the internet and enable remote learning. The district’s technology services applied for the T-Mobile grant, which will help meet student needs in future years.