Hoover principal named K-12 career development director at Waterloo Schools

WATERLOO — Amy Schmidt has been named Waterloo Community Schools’ director of K-12 career development.

In the newly created position, she will support career development as well as career and technical education initiatives. Currently Hoover Middle School principal, Schmidt has worked for the district since 1999.

Waterloo Schools is a leader in career development work across the state. The Waterloo Career Center was launched in 2017 to serve students from the district. It also serve students from 11 other surrounding high schools.

Schmidt will be responsible for ensuring alignment between elementary, middle and high school career development programs and initiatives; working directly with Waterloo Schools counselors to support student access to and engagement with career development initiatives; and infusing career development lessons into the curriculum, which helps make the content even more relevant.

Schmidt has served in teacher and administrator roles at Irving Elementary, Lou Henry Elementary, and Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence. She graduated from University of Northern Iowa with a bachelor’s degree in elementary and early childhood education with a reading endorsement. She received a master’s degree from Viterbo University and earned her administrator license in 2014 from UNI.

