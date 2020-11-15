Hoover Middle School moves to online learning for the next week

WATERLOO — Hoover Middle School students are moving to virtual instruction for the next week as officials deal with higher staffing shortages due to COVID-19 than at other district buildings.

“This decision will provide flexibility among our staff so that we can continue instruction for Hoover students,” Waterloo Community Schools Superintendent Jane Lindaman told The Courier Sunday.

Hoover is the only district school that has gone to completely online learning. The staff shortages relate to people testing positive for the coronavirus and others quarantining after potential exposure.

“There are other absences for other reasons, but the current staff shortage came about by staff needing to isolate/quarantine,” said Lindaman. The percentage of Hoover’s 98 staff members who were absent “hovered between 20 and 30” during the past week. Earlier in the week, she noted it was mostly support staff such as paraeducators, custodians and kitchen workers but that had “shifted to core classroom teachers” by Friday.

“We were kind of maybe hanging by a thread to make it work,” said Lindaman. In order to allow staff to recover, “we knew we needed to move to virtual.”