Hoover Middle School moves to online learning for the next week

WATERLOO — Hoover Middle School students are moving to virtual instruction for the next week as officials deal with higher staffing shortages due to COVID-19 than at other district buildings.
“This decision will provide flexibility among our staff so that we can continue instruction for Hoover students,” Waterloo Community Schools Superintendent Jane Lindaman told The Courier Sunday.
Hoover is the only district school that has gone to completely online learning. The staff shortages relate to people testing positive for the coronavirus and others quarantining after potential exposure.
“There are other absences for other reasons, but the current staff shortage came about by staff needing to isolate/quarantine,” said Lindaman. The percentage of Hoover’s 98 staff members who were absent “hovered between 20 and 30” during the past week. Earlier in the week, she noted it was mostly support staff such as paraeducators, custodians and kitchen workers but that had “shifted to core classroom teachers” by Friday.
“We were kind of maybe hanging by a thread to make it work,” said Lindaman. In order to allow staff to recover, “we knew we needed to move to virtual.”
A broader coordinated approach to temporary online learning may be coming in the next week, the superintendent hinted. “We are working with leaders all across the county, not only school but city leaders,” said Lindaman.
Hoover parents were informed on Friday of the change at their school. It follows a week during which the building was in “a more restrictive phase of mitigation” as cases grew, she said. Sports were cancelled and cleaning of the building was scaled up as staff and families were asked to be more cautious about the possibility of exposures.
Required virtual instruction begins Monday at 7:45 a.m., the same time students would normally start classes in the building. Nine half-hour periods with five minute breaks, the same order as in-person classes, run through 12:50 p.m. each day.
“The current teachers will work together to do a combination of online teaching and offline lessons/assignments,” said Lindaman. For the most part, live online instruction will take place during the scheduled morning and early afternoon times. Afternoons will be used for students’ offline assignments and teacher planning time.
It won’t always be a student’s assigned teacher providing the online instruction due to the shortages, she noted. Parents have told Lindaman that some teachers sent out assignments to students through their school accounts during the weekend to prepare for the switch to online learning.
Students and parents can contact school staff and administration or the district with questions. Hoover’s number is (319) 433-2830.
