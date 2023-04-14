WATERLOO — A Hoover Middle School counselor came to terms on a separation agreement with the Waterloo Community School District after being charged with operating while intoxicated for a third time.

In lieu of termination, Roshawn Arae Berry, 47, of Waterloo, and the district reached the agreement March 28. The Board of Education approved it Monday. A copy of the agreement was provided Wednesday by Chief Officer of Human Resources and Equity Anthony Spurgetis after consulting with the district’s attorney.

He had been placed on paid administrative leave after his OWI arrest in February and was later caught driving with a suspended or revoked license earlier this month, per court records.

The district will continue to pay Berry’s salary for his work days while on leave up until the last day of the 2022-23 school year, which is when his resignation will be effective. He will continue to have his health insurance covered by the district through June.

By doing so, Berry settles any undisclosed claims he’s made against the district and gives up his right to take any legal action related to the matter.

Per court records, he was reportedly found passed out in his vehicle at about 10 p.m. Feb. 10 in the parking lot of LJ’s Neighborhood Bar and Grill at 3550 Kimball Ave. in Waterloo after officers were told he’d been inside the establishment drinking alcoholic beverages and visibly drunk.

While officers were en route, Berry allegedly woke up and started to drive southbound on Kimball Avenue. Officers later located his vehicle stopped in the middle of the access road next to the Yesway convenience store on San Marnan Drive.

His breathalyzer sample came back with a 0.193 blood alcohol concentration. The legal limit is 0.08.

He’d been convicted of OWI in 2012 and 2018. A third offense is considered a felony in Iowa.

