'Homecoming' event held with Hannah-Jones Tuesday at West High as she begins book tour

WATERLOO — Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and Waterloo native Nikole Hannah-Jones will participate in a "homecoming" event Tuesday at West High School as she begins her 1619 Project book tour.

The free event is open to the public and will be held in the school's auditorium, at 425 E. Ridgeway Ave., from 7 to 8 p.m. with a book signing afterwards. It will feature conversation between the author and the Rev. Ray Dial, a former West High educator who was one of her teachers.

Two Hannah-Jones books were just released that build on her work with the 1619 Project, published in the New York Times Magazine. She won the Pulitzer Prize for her lead essay on the project, which aims to reframe United States' history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the center of the national narrative.

"The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story" by Hannah-Jones and the New York Times Magazine was published by One World. A children's book, "The 1619 Project: Born on the Water," written by her and Renee Watson and illustrated by Nikkolas Smith was published by Kokila.

Books will be available for purchase at the event through the Soul Book Nook.

Penguin Random House, parent company of both publishers, invited Waterloo Community Schools to hold the event, according to district officials. Akwi Nji, director of school and community relations, will emcee and West High Principal Andy Miehe will give a welcome. There will also be a short performance by the school's choir.

Attendees are asked to register online through Eventbrite to ensure appropriate social distancing measures are in place. Go to eventbrite.com and type Hannah-Jones' name into the search engine to find "An evening with Nikole Hannah-Jones in Waterloo, Iowa." Masks are required at her request.

