WATERLOO — Waterloo parents/guardians who choose to home school their children with Competent Private Instruction may contact the Waterloo Community School District to request the appropriate forms.

Home school applications for the 2018-19 school year are available for pickup at the Education Service Center in room 216. Applications (Form A) also can be printed from the Waterloo Schools website under Home School. This paperwork must be completed and submitted each year for students who choose CPI.

Parents also can opt to dual enroll their child, which allows children to participate in one or more courses and/or extracurricular activities offered by the district.

Applications are due in the testing office at the Education Service Center by Sept. 1 or within 14 calendar days of moving into the district. If students are interested in taking classes in their Waterloo school attendance center (dual enrollment) as well as being home schooled, forms should be turned in earlier than the due date in order to schedule classes before the school year begins Aug. 23.

For more information or to receive an application, call Stephanie Mohorne, associate superintendent for educational services, at 433-1845.

