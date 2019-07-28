WATERLOO — Waterloo parents/guardians who choose to home school their children with Competent Private Instruction can contact Waterloo Schools to request the appropriate forms.
Home school applications for the 2019-2020 school year are available for pickup at the Education Service Center in Room 216. Applications can also be printed from the Waterloo Schools website under Home School. This paperwork must be completed and submitted each year for students who choose CPI.
Parents can also opt to dual-enroll their child, which allows children to participate in one or more courses and/or extracurricular activities offered by the district.
Applications are due at the Education Service Center by Sept. 1 or within 14 calendar days of moving into the district. If students are interested in taking classes in their Waterloo school attendance center as well as being home schooled, forms should be turned in earlier than the due date in order to schedule classes before the school year begins on Aug. 26.
For more information or to receive an application, contact Stephanie Mohorne, associate superintendent for educational services at 433-1845.
