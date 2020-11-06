Holmes Junior High's Angela Wittmer named middle school counselor of the year

CEDAR FALLS — When Angela Wittmer started working as a counselor at Holmes Junior High nine years ago, she expected to move on to the high school after a few years.
Wittmer had enjoyed teaching students at that level in a previous job and figured she’d want to get back to the high school setting. Now that’s all changed.
“I don’t ever foresee myself leaving,” said said Thursday, of her position at Holmes. “This is definitely the age group that I am born to work with.”
That was affirmed earlier this week when Wittmer was named the 2020 Iowa Middle School Counselor of the Year. The award was announced at the Iowa School Counselor Association’s annual conference. According to a news release, Wittmer was recognized for the outstanding counseling program she developed at Holmes that includes such elements as the Mental Health Awareness Night.
Support Local Journalism
She learned in April that a colleague from Peet Junior High, Rebecca Lins, had nominated her. It was surprising to receive the award, though.
Wittmer was “very honored just to be considered, let alone to win,” she said. The counselor added that she is “so thankful to work in Cedar Falls and especially at Holmes.” She extensively collaborates with counselors in grades seven to nine at Holmes as well as the counseling staff at Peet, Cedar Falls Community Schools’ other junior high.
This is Wittmer’s 18th year working in education. She previously served as a teacher and, for 1-1/2 years, as a counselor in southern Iowa. She arrived at the district in 2011, after completing a master’s degree in school and rehabilitation counseling from the University of Iowa.
At Holmes, she serves as the school counseling department head and on the building leadership team. Wittmer is also coordinator of the Success Center, a new venture this year at the school. In that role, she works with “students who just need a little bit more help with school” and behavior issues.
Additionally, she heads the eighth-grade boys leadership event in partnership with the University of Northern Iowa and the school’s character and leadership program.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!