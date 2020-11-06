Holmes Junior High's Angela Wittmer named middle school counselor of the year

CEDAR FALLS — When Angela Wittmer started working as a counselor at Holmes Junior High nine years ago, she expected to move on to the high school after a few years.

Wittmer had enjoyed teaching students at that level in a previous job and figured she’d want to get back to the high school setting. Now that’s all changed.

“I don’t ever foresee myself leaving,” said said Thursday, of her position at Holmes. “This is definitely the age group that I am born to work with.”

That was affirmed earlier this week when Wittmer was named the 2020 Iowa Middle School Counselor of the Year. The award was announced at the Iowa School Counselor Association’s annual conference. According to a news release, Wittmer was recognized for the outstanding counseling program she developed at Holmes that includes such elements as the Mental Health Awareness Night.

She learned in April that a colleague from Peet Junior High, Rebecca Lins, had nominated her. It was surprising to receive the award, though.