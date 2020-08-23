Holmes Junior High administrator talks about plans to limit student contacts during school day

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Valley schools are introducing a lot of new routines for students who are physically returning to classes this week.

Families are being asked to monitor children for COVID-19 symptoms before they even walk in the schoolhouse door. Students and staff will wear face coverings when necessary to limit the spread of the coronavirus and be encouraged to wash their hands more. There will be a lot of sanitizing of surfaces throughout the day.

But schools also have been devising ways to limit the number of contacts students will have during school.

Eric Rosberg, associate principal at Holmes Junior High, recently discussed how many of the plans put in place by Cedar Falls Community Schools will look at his building. A series of committees this summer looked at ways to maintain safety for staff and students who are returning this fall.

“There was a lot of time, effort and energy put into a safe return to school,” he said.

Although the first day of school is officially Monday, the first three days will be devoted to having only one grade level in the building to learn the new routines. Seventh-graders will be there Monday, eighth-graders Tuesday and ninth-graders Wednesday before they all start Thursday.