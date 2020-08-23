Holmes Junior High administrator talks about plans to limit student contacts during school day

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Valley schools are introducing a lot of new routines for students who are physically returning to classes this week.
Families are being asked to monitor children for COVID-19 symptoms before they even walk in the schoolhouse door. Students and staff will wear face coverings when necessary to limit the spread of the coronavirus and be encouraged to wash their hands more. There will be a lot of sanitizing of surfaces throughout the day.
But schools also have been devising ways to limit the number of contacts students will have during school.
Eric Rosberg, associate principal at Holmes Junior High, recently discussed how many of the plans put in place by Cedar Falls Community Schools will look at his building. A series of committees this summer looked at ways to maintain safety for staff and students who are returning this fall.
“There was a lot of time, effort and energy put into a safe return to school,” he said.
Although the first day of school is officially Monday, the first three days will be devoted to having only one grade level in the building to learn the new routines. Seventh-graders will be there Monday, eighth-graders Tuesday and ninth-graders Wednesday before they all start Thursday.
Students will walk only one direction in four main hallways at Holmes. Rosberg said that will reduce the number of face-to-face interactions in those spaces.
Lockers will be used minimally as students are authorized to carry backpacks with instructional materials they need for the day.
“We’re also using a staggered release at the end of the day,” said Rosberg, with a rotation in the order grades are let out each week. It will help ensure fewer people in the hallway “when students do have to use their lockers.”
At the beginning of the day, students will go directly to their first classroom rather than congregating with others in common areas.
Locker rooms won’t be used during the school day during physical education classes “for the first couple weeks at minimum,” said Rosberg. That means no changing into gym clothes for the class at least initially.
“Lunch has some pretty big changes,” he added, including keeping a distance of six feet if there isn’t a barrier between people.
Normally, the school’s cafeteria has up to 240 people eating at a time. But social distancing efforts will result in far fewer students using the space.
“We’ve got it down to right around 140,” said Rosberg, in the cafeteria at one time. “We’ve added an additional lunch shift to accomplish that.”
Alternate lunch locations will also move some students to other parts of the building or outside. Indoors, that includes gym space and a couple of the larger classrooms.
Those who bring cold lunch “would just be able to directly go to one of those spaces so they would never have to even enter the cafeteria,” said Rosberg.
Lunch lines themselves will have less grab-and-go options and more food served entree-style. “It will be more controlled, and it’s just a one-directional flow,” he noted.
The range of restrictions will allow officials to assess the effectiveness of their measures in the opening days of the year.
“I think we’ll learn a lot in the first two weeks of the school year,” said Rosberg.
