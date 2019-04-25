WATERLOO — Todd Holcomb is looking forward to starting his new role as president of Hawkeye Community College in just over two months.
“I think this is an excellent opportunity. I’m really excited to get over there and get started,” Holcomb said in a phone interview Wednesday from Scottsbluff, Neb., where he has served as president of Western Nebraska Community College for more than nine years.
Hawkeye’s board of trustees named him to the top job Tuesday evening following a more-than-two-hour closed session where they discussed Holcomb and two other finalists. He was given a three-year contract with a $246,500 annual salary and benefits. Among the yearly benefits are a retirement plan contribution, an $8,400 car allowance and expense reimbursements of up to $6,600.
Holcomb will replace Linda Allen, who is retiring after eight years as president July 1.
But as the 57-year-old prepares for the move, including some time spent in the Cedar Valley, duties will need to be wrapped up at his current position.
“It’s going to be a slow process. I still have to finish up my work here,” said Holcomb.
“I’m going to have to get over there and have the opportunity to look around for housing and working on the transition with Dr. Allen,” he added. “So, I think there will be one or two times I’ll get over there before July 1st. Ultimately, the goal is to find a house in the (Hawkeye) district, make connections and start building relationships with people.”
Holcomb noted he and his wife, Carolyn, have “talked about building a house,” so they may pursue that as part of the move. The couple has two adult children.
The Michigan native’s family moved to Tipton, Iowa, when he was in seventh grade. He headed to college in Missouri and earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Truman State University in 1984. He earned a master’s degree in higher education administration in 1987 from Texas Tech University and a doctorate in higher education in 1992 from the University of Georgia.
Holcomb worked as an administrator in residence life and student affairs positions at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and at Iowa State University in Ames between 1994 and 2009. He served as an associate vice president at Iowa State. When he moved to Western Nebraska in 2009, initially as vice president of student services, it was his first position with a community college.
The college has “about 2,500 credit students” enrolled, said Holcomb. As of last fall, Hawkeye had more than 5,200 students enrolled in credit programs. Though it is about half the size, Western Nebraska has “a good mix of transfer education and career and technical education” like Hawkeye, he noted.
Still, while visiting the college last week, Holcomb said he won’t make assumptions about what’s best for it. He indicated a readiness to continue hearing from employees and other constituents after starting the job. “You look, you listen and you learn about the culture,” he said during one of the open forums.
Board chairman Jay Nardini said when trustees were polled during the closed session Tuesday, Holcomb “was the top candidate of the three” finalists. However, in open session they fell just short of a unanimous vote to hire him with trustee Casey McLaughlin dissenting. McLaughlin offered no comment on his vote.
Holcomb, who understands trustees won’t always be unanimous in such a decision, said his focus will be on “serving the needs in our district” upon arriving at Hawkeye. “I look forward to working with all the board members and I hope over time to win them over.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.