WATERLOO — The prospect of spending summer mornings at school for a six-week enrichment program didn’t initially appeal to Jaidon Thomas.
The 13-year-old explained with an analogy far beyond his experience: “It’s like when you don’t want to go to work but the rent’s due.”
So Thomas went to the Hip-Hop Literacy program at Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence and soon found any resistance he had melt away. “I would say it’s kind of learning, but having fun learning,” he noted.
Results of that fun will be on display Thursday as the program wraps up with the Summer Hip-Hop Literacy Performance from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the school, 1224 Mobile St. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the community is invited.
Attendees will learn about the writing process the children went through in a number of skits and hear the music and raps they created. Approximately 40 students going into fourth through ninth grades this fall participated in the program, the third year it’s been offered. The program is sponsored by Waterloo Community Schools, the North End Cultural Center and the University of Northern Iowa.
“This year we really focused on the writing process — pre-writing, drafting and publishing,” said Lamont Muhammad, co-director of the summer program. He emphasized to students that they are “writers of lyrical content,” making the connection between writing in the classroom and as an artist.
Muhammad, a Waterloo Schools’ teacher, and co-director Shuaib Meacham, a UNI associate professor, are assisted by four university students in leading the program. “Our Story, Our Way” is the theme of this year’s program.
“This is them writing, but they’re doing it in a way that they’re familiar with,” said Muhammad, noting the approach helps students with engagement in the process. “As teachers, we want our students to be able to write. They’re more apt to pick up (a pencil) and write when hip-hop is involved.”
The program started with Muhammad modeling a series of steps in the process such as selecting beats, brainstorming topics and words, choosing a theme and writing. Participants, divided into groups, worked with the UNI students and by the third week were becoming more independent in their writing.
Students go through revisions to ensure they are sticking to a topic and making good rhymes. Part of that process takes them to online tools like the website for RhymeZone, a rhyming dictionary and thesaurus. “It will make your vocabulary expand,” said Kenneth Kelly, 11.
Once the writing is finished, students need to memorize the words they’ve written and practice the raps so they’re ready to perform.
“I like (that) we get to learn all different beats, we get to write raps all by ourselves,” said 10-year-old Shaleyah Robinson. She was busy Monday memorizing the words to her latest rap, which she had written in a notebook.
On a weekly basis, the student groups also have gone to a local studio to record their creations, another part of the process Robinson likes. “But my other favorite part was when we posted our first video,” she added.
Meacham said that Muhammad does an “excellent job breaking down the discipline hip-hop artists go through” in writing their lyrics. Giving students the opportunity to record in a professional studio following the writing and memorizing gets them out of their comfort zone, he noted.
“And then they’re ready to take it to another level after that,” said Meacham. “That has a big impact on them.”
That was the case for Kelly, who recalled being so fearful when first going into the studio this summer that “I forgot my rap.” Since getting through the experience, though, performing has been no problem. He’s hoping the community will turn out for Thursday’s show to hear what the students have written.
“We enjoy that we can share our raps with other people,” said Kelly.
