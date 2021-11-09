Higher percentage of Waterloo Schools students excelled in IB program last year as ranks shrunk

WATERLOO — A higher percentage of students enrolled in International Baccalaureate program classes scored well enough on exams last year to potentially earn college credit.

However, it was a smaller group of students at East and West high schools who were excelling in IB during 2020-21. Numbers dropped off as the high school went to an alternating virtual and in-person schedule due to COVID-19 and some students chose a fully remote learning option.

Twenty-eight Waterloo Community Schools' students took 139 IB exams last year. Sherice Ortman, coordinator of secondary curriculum and advanced programs, told the Board of Education Monday that "76% of IB exams were at a four or higher" on a seven-point scale -- the minimum to receive college credit for those classes at many institutions -- compared with 54% during the previous year. That amounts to $97,272 in college credit, based on University of Iowa costs.

"We're really proud of that," Ortman noted. Between juniors and seniors at the two schools, there were 15 full IB Diploma Program students and 13 certificate students taking one or more classes. During 2019-20, there were 45 diploma and 50 certificate students.

Those numbers are rebounding. This fall, there are 29 full diploma candidates and 40 certificate students for a total of 69 in the program.

"I'm sure COVID had some impact, but our kids who finished the IB Diploma Program last year they really embraced that alternative schedule for Return to Learn," said Ortman. "They really stayed motivated and kept up with their pacing on alternative days. That didn't happen with all of our programs."

IB Diploma students had an average grade point of 4.075 and an average ACT college placement exam score of 25.45. They earned at least $387,283 in scholarships. One student had full tuition covered at the University of Iowa as did another at Iowa State University, and one student had half of tuition covered at Iowa State.

The 202 students enrolled in nine Advanced Placement courses offered at East and West last year took 264 exams that also may have earned them college credit. Ortman said "29% of the exams were three or higher" saving students $85,692 in potential college transfer credit. A total of 254 students are enrolled in the nine classes at both East and West this school year.

Concurrent community college courses offered at the high schools and the Waterloo Career Center last year had total registrations -- including duplicates for students taking more than one class -- of 374 for East, 33 for Expo Alternative High School and 917 for West. That amounts to tuition savings at Hawkeye Community College for those students of $213,206, $17,015, and $521,551, respectively.

"This is a big win for Waterloo Schools," said Ortman. She noted that the district offers 90 college course options for high school students.

The expanded learning and talent development programs are also in Waterloo Schools' buildings at all levels, serving 669 students who have been identified as gifted. A total of 77 students across the district have been identified as twice-exceptional because they are gifted and have some type of learning disability.

Ortman emphasized the equity in advanced programs, breaking down participation by ethnicity and gender.

"Of our 90 courses, they are open to every single kid," she said. "We are not excluding any student, and I'm really proud of how much our advanced courses look like our community."

