Higher Learning Commission reaffirms the University of Northern Iowa's accreditation

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa’s strong graduation rates, commitment to community involvement and general education program have earned praise from a university accreditation group.
After an intensive three-year process that culminated in an on-campus site visit in March, the Higher Learning Commission reaffirmed UNI’s accreditation until its next review in 2030-31.
“This reaffirmation comes with no follow-up reporting or targeted visit. It’s a great outcome,” UNI Provost Jose Herrera told the Board of Regents on Wednesday.
Colleges and universities across the United States participate in the regional accreditation process to maintain eligibility for offering students federal financial aid and to ensure degrees awarded are recognized by employers and graduate schools, among other benefits. The commission is one of six regional accreditation institutions in the U.S.
“In its report, the HLC review team highlights several key institutional strengths,” said Herrera. Among those, he noted, are “UNI’s robust system for academic review and assessment of student learning.” According to a news release, this was called “significant and commendable” by evaluators who pointed to UNI’s work ensuring that both undergraduate and graduate students have positive learning outcomes.
“Our focus on student success based on regular examination of data to inform retention and completion strategies” was another strength the commission mentioned, said Herrera. Evaluators found that UNI has strong graduation rates compared to its peer institutions.
“The university’s commitment to community engagement, in particular the Service Learning Institute,” was also noted by the report, he said. The institute “facilitates service learning in the classroom by matching faculty members with community partners to develop courses that allow students to apply their learning beyond the campus borders.”
Herrera said “our comprehensive plan for improving and standardizing classroom technology” was included, as well. He explained that plan “enhances student experiences every day and made it possible for us to safely offer 80% of our courses face-to-face during COVID.”
In addition, the release said developing a new general education program “designed around student learning outcomes rather than a focus on independent disciplinary content or themes” was highlighted in the report.
“These accolades from the Higher Learning Commission demonstrate our commitment to providing a high-quality, affordable education that prepares our students to succeed in both the workforce and in their communities,” UNI President Mark Nook said in the release.
The HLC review included a top-to-bottom evaluation of UNI’s operations, including policies, procedures, and practices related to governance, teaching and learning, assessment and continuous improvement, budget and planning, and compliance with federal regulations.