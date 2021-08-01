Higher Learning Commission reaffirms the University of Northern Iowa's accreditation

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Our focus on student success based on regular examination of data to inform retention and completion strategies” was another strength the commission mentioned, said Herrera. Evaluators found that UNI has strong graduation rates compared to its peer institutions.

“The university’s commitment to community engagement, in particular the Service Learning Institute,” was also noted by the report, he said. The institute “facilitates service learning in the classroom by matching faculty members with community partners to develop courses that allow students to apply their learning beyond the campus borders.”

Herrera said “our comprehensive plan for improving and standardizing classroom technology” was included, as well. He explained that plan “enhances student experiences every day and made it possible for us to safely offer 80% of our courses face-to-face during COVID.”

In addition, the release said developing a new general education program “designed around student learning outcomes rather than a focus on independent disciplinary content or themes” was highlighted in the report.