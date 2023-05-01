WAVERLY — A trio of high school students have taken it upon themselves to make sure people don’t forget about the group of inhabitants occupying Waverly’s skies.

Elliot Schneiderman, Avery Corcoran and Adali Borglum are all freshman at Waverly-Shell Rock High School who began working together back in November to obtain the designation of “Bird Friendly City” as part of their Family, Career and Community Leaders of America project.

“Bird Friendly Iowa’s main three goals are to protect and preserve bird habitat, reduce threats to birds, and to educate communities about birding and the importance of biodiversity,” said Borglum. “We started by doing research on how we could help to meet these goals and then eventually started to reach out to people we thought would help us with this project.”

Supporting their efforts has been several city officials – Paul Cheville, public grounds superintendent, and Garret Riordan, director of leisure services, as well as councilmembers Ann Rathe and Brian Birgen.

“Becoming a Bird Friendly City would show that Waverly has even more of a commitment to the natural world, and it’s an opportunity to raise awareness for something maybe not many know a lot about,” said Cheville. “Having the community support behind that is great, and I think there could be the potential for tourism of some sort if we went onto establish bird watching houses and stuff like that.”

They’re hoping to wrap up an application to the statewide bird habitat conservation and educational outreach program this spring and successfully join the fraternity of approximately 20 cities and counties with the designation.

Those include Bremer and Hardin counties as well as Tripoli, Denver, Waterloo and Cedar Falls.

Among the group of high school students, Borglum has the strongest interest in ornithology, the study of birds.

“Flight interested me, because I like the aspect of flying. I enjoy flying for travel and I like the diversity of birds put there,” Borglum said.

Upon hearing about other cities with the designation, she suggested to Corcoran they begin the pursuit as part of their FCCLA project. Schneiderman later got involved in the student leadership club and the endeavor. She has an interest in public speaking and improving her skills to engage people and make them aware of different initiatives.

“I really like public speaking. We talked in front of the City Council,” said Schneiderman. “We talked on KWAY. We have an article in the Waverly newspaper and are speaking for FCCLA. I think that’s all fun.”

They’ve also presented in front of a fourth grade class, and anticipate sometime next month presenting to the City Council for a second time in hopes of getting the members’ endorsement for the application.

The three presented their projects at the district and state FCCLA competitions earlier this year and are taking their presentation to the national competition July 2.

The application intended to detail how the city is working to meet the program’s three goals. For instance, the group needed to detail what Waverly does to protect birds by explaining which parks play a role as well as what the community is doing is doing to educate its residents.

That work led to the high schoolers talking to the elementary school class. With Cheville, they discussed pesticide problems and what can be done to drastically reduce the use of them for the betterment of the bird population.

The group’s also engaged in other forms of outreach, including on Facebook and Instagram by starting pages to showcase their progress and how people can help.

If granted the designation, Schneiderman hopes to see flags, plaques and signs pop up to bring awareness to the initiative.

“Other people that like to go birding, it’s a big attraction and brings more tourists to Waverly,” she added.

Borglum also noted that being a “Bird Friendly City” may lead to the community rallying together and grow their appreciation for the bird population through birding, the casual observation of birds in their natural habitats.

“We’ll possibly have birding days where groups will gather and people can bird then to help build that community aspect of people getting together,” she said.

“I feel like a lot of people just, like, see them as something else that’s in our daily lives and I think if we have more recognition for them that people will understand how much they help us,” Corcoran added.

Amidst the progress, the trio has worked to compile a list of all the birds seen frequently in Waverly. If residents or visitors are interested in sharing their sightings or have other questions about the application, the students can be reached at eschneiderman26@wsr.k12.ia.us, acorcoran26@wsr.k12.ia.us and aborglum26@wsr.k12.ia.us.

