High school seniors 'devasted' but remain strong as remainder of year is canceled

WATERLOO – High school seniors are hanging up their cap and gowns and graduation plans as their ultimate year has been canceled.

As Gov. Kim Reynolds announced school will remain closed for the rest of the year Friday, the reality of losing major milestone events set in for seniors across Northeast Iowa.

Many are grieving special moments like shaking the principals hand on stage in front friends and family, saying goodbye to classmates they may never see again and the feeling of walking out of the school’s doors for the last time.

Others feel robbed of the keepsakes that were supposed to be documented in a scrap book – prom photos, commencement announcements, graduation party invitations.

“We don’t really know how to feel. It feels so unreal,” said Audrey Rickert, a senior at Dike-New Hartford. “You just cry everyday because you don’t know how this is going to affect your life."

As her senior year approached, Rickert was excited to make lasting memories she would someday tell her kids about.