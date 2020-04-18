You are the owner of this article.
High school seniors 'devasted' but remain strong as remainder of year is canceled
WATERLOO – High school seniors are hanging up their cap and gowns and graduation plans as their ultimate year has been canceled.

As Gov. Kim Reynolds announced school will remain closed for the rest of the year Friday, the reality of losing major milestone events set in for seniors across Northeast Iowa.

Many are grieving special moments like shaking the principals hand on stage in front friends and family, saying goodbye to classmates they may never see again and the feeling of walking out of the school’s doors for the last time.

Others feel robbed of the keepsakes that were supposed to be documented in a scrap book – prom photos, commencement announcements, graduation party invitations.

“We don’t really know how to feel. It feels so unreal,” said Audrey Rickert, a senior at Dike-New Hartford. “You just cry everyday because you don’t know how this is going to affect your life."

As her senior year approached, Rickert was excited to make lasting memories she would someday tell her kids about.

“That kind of thing really tears me apart, not being able to experience those moments, and to explain to them I wasn’t able to have any of that,” she said. “This was supposed to be the most amazing senior year ever, everyone was so looking forward to, it now we’re getting closer to the end everything starts falling apart,” she said through tears.

Maddie Doeden’s senior year at Cedar Falls High School was mapped out carefully. A member of the Student Senate, Mentors Against Violence Protection group and a health class facilitator, Doeden kept a full schedule. She was going to play cello for her final performance in orchestra, step out of her comfort zone by joining the solo category at a speech contest and compete with her tennis teammates for a season they’d been anxiously awaiting.

“It was supposed to be our powerhouse team year.”

When the celebrations and traditions were completed, she was set to work her first post-high school job at the University of Northern Iowa student theater, which recently canceled its season.

“Even though it’s such a sad and depressing time I want to still have a positive outlook,” she said.

Ma’Kaiyla Johnson, a senior and student body president at East High, said she will miss the social time in her community during her final semester in Waterloo as she plans to move to Ames and attend Iowa State University in the fall.

The senior says busy by working in the food industry at McDonald’s as all of her high school activities were canceled: basketball, cheerleading and soccer.

“I miss working to make East High a better place and working out in the community. Just knowing I won’t get that chance again makes me sad,” she said.

The pandemic has caused some to push back their plans for moving away for college.

Milo Simpson, a senior at Cedar Falls High School and a drummer for several bands, including the Orchard Hill Church band, was eager to attend Visible Music College, a faith-based music instruction college, in Memphis, Tenn. With ACT testing pushed back to June, Simpson said he will have to apply without his score and hope for the best.

“Being a senior in high school is kind of your last time to be a kid, and this has shortened that,” he said. “A lot of the people I’m used to seeing every day I might not ever get to see again.”

Simpson never thought he’d be excited for a graduation party or his senior prom, but this year he was ready and even excited, he said.

“I guess I miss the work too. Never thought I’d say that,” he said.

Sydney Meeks, a senior at West High School, said she will miss attending the Club Les Dame’s annual cotillion, but she is staying busy working extra hours at Walmart, which is "very stressful but because you never know if somebody could be sick."

Callie Payne, a senior at Cedar Falls High School, will miss the state golf tournament she qualified for with her school.

“It’s sad, but we have to think about why it’s happening, so we’ll get it over it, but it still isn’t very fun,” she said.

Cassidy Leadley, a senior at East High School, is serving on the front lines as a certified nursing assistant at Friendship Village Retirement Community in Waterloo.

She said she needs to continue working “since it’s so important that they stay fully staffed.” She is hoping the University of Northern Iowa will reopen this fall so she can begin studying for her career path to being a nurse.

She’s also a battalion commander for East High’s JROTC program, president of the French club, and serves on student council and Waterloo’s youth city council. All activities associated with her extra-curricular activities have been canceled.

“There’s no way I would have any idea what to do during this if I didn’t have the skills and connections I’ve made in ROTC,” she said.

She encourages her peers to help others during this time by volunteering at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, staying home or offering to get others groceries.

But most of all she wants her peers to stay motivated.

“We can’t just let this get us down,” she said. “Otherwise nothing would be moving forward. We really just need to focus on what’s important, which is really trying to finish strong and prepare for college or jobs.”

