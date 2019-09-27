CEDAR FALLS — High school marching bands will converge on the UNI-Dome Saturday for the Bands of America Iowa regional championship.
The event, starting at 9:30 a.m., features 24 bands from eight states competing in preliminaries. Ten of the bands will advance to the finals, beginning at 7:15 p.m.
Six of the bands are from Iowa, including Independence High School. Others are from Cedar Rapids, West Des Moines and Davenport.
Five bands are coming from Missouri, four bands from both Minnesota and Illinois, and two from Wisconsin. One high school band is also coming from the states of South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas. The University of Northern Iowa band will also perform in exhibition at the end of preliminaries.
You have free articles remaining.
The public is welcome to attend. Admission is $34 for a day pass at the gate, or $22 for either the preliminaries or the finals. There is also a $10 charge for parking.
Box office opens at 8:15 a.m. and the gates open at 8:45 a.m. The UNI-Dome will be cleared at 5:30 p.m. after awards are presented. Gates will open at 6:45 p.m. for the finals.
The UNI-Dome is at 2501 Hudson Road on the University of Northern Iowa campus. More information about the schedule can be found on the Bands of America website at marching.musicforall.org/event/iowa19/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.