{{featured_button_text}}
University of Northern Iowa academics logo

CEDAR FALLS — High school marching bands will converge on the UNI-Dome Saturday for the Bands of America Iowa regional championship.

The event, starting at 9:30 a.m., features 24 bands from eight states competing in preliminaries. Ten of the bands will advance to the finals, beginning at 7:15 p.m.

Six of the bands are from Iowa, including Independence High School. Others are from Cedar Rapids, West Des Moines and Davenport.

Five bands are coming from Missouri, four bands from both Minnesota and Illinois, and two from Wisconsin. One high school band is also coming from the states of South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas. The University of Northern Iowa band will also perform in exhibition at the end of preliminaries.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

ADD YOUR VOICE TO THE DISCUSSION: Become a member

The public is welcome to attend. Admission is $34 for a day pass at the gate, or $22 for either the preliminaries or the finals. There is also a $10 charge for parking.

Box office opens at 8:15 a.m. and the gates open at 8:45 a.m. The UNI-Dome will be cleared at 5:30 p.m. after awards are presented. Gates will open at 6:45 p.m. for the finals.

The UNI-Dome is at 2501 Hudson Road on the University of Northern Iowa campus. More information about the schedule can be found on the Bands of America website at marching.musicforall.org/event/iowa19/.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments