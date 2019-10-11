WATERLOO — After serving as half-time entertainment at high school football games throughout the fall, marching bands will be the main attraction Saturday.
The State Marching Band Festival, hosted this year by West High School, will be held at Waterloo Memorial Stadium.
“There will be 15 bands at the contest. It will start at 9:30 and be done by 2,” said Danny Kleinheinz, co-director of West’s band. Bands from high schools of all sizes across the region will participate as will West and East high schools in Waterloo and Cedar Falls High School.
Each band’s show involves musical performances paired with a choreographed marching drill on the field. It takes eight minutes or less for bands to get on the field, perform and get back off. A group of judges score the bands on a number of factors and award a division rating, with 1 being the highest.
Alternating between Waterloo and Dubuque every year, the annual festival is sanctioned by the Iowa High School Music Association.
“We are one of the sites in the northern part of the state that are going on this weekend,” said Kleinheinz. Some area bands will be at those other locations, including Don Bosco and South Tama County high schools at Cedar Rapids Washington, and Aplington-Parkersburg and St. Ansgar high schools at Fort Dodge. Southern Iowa bands will hold their state festivals the following weekend.
You have free articles remaining.
East High School’s band usually competes in a marching invitational prior to the state contest to give students a performance experience outside of a football half-time show before the state festival. That wasn’t possible this year due to scheduling difficulties, so director Joelle Smith said students “definitely are feeling the pressure” of appearing before judges.
Part of the difficulty this fall has been limits on practice outside during the school day or at night rehearsals because of rainy conditions. “The weather certainly has not been nice for us,” said Smith.
Forecasts call for cloudy and windy weather Saturday with high temperatures around 50 degrees Fahrenheit.
“It’s going to be a little bit chilly,” said Kleinheinz. “Hopefully, the rain will stay away.”
Like most directors, Smith is hoping her band will achieve a Division 1 rating.
“We are competing against ourselves for that,” she noted. “The last several years we’ve come up just short of that. We’re hoping to get over that hump.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.