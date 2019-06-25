CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls School District residents will have fewer polling locations where they can cast ballots in the June 25 special election, but they’ll be able to vote at any one of them.
Five vote centers, one in each Cedar Falls ward, will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and can be used by any eligible voters who reside in the district. They include:
- St. John Lutheran Church, 715 College St. (upper level).
- Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 4000 Hudson Road.
- Church of Christ, 2727 W. Fourth St.
- Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian Church, 2015 Rainbow Drive (lower level).
- Trinity Bible Church, 125 Orchard Drive.
On the ballot will be a two-part referendum for a $69.9 million bond issue and the increased tax levy needed to repay the bonds. There will also be an election to fill the seat on the Board of Education left vacant when Eric Giddens stepped down. Alan Heisterkamp is the only person who filed for the position and will be listed on the ballot.
Karen Showalter, manager of the Black Hawk County elections office, said past school elections have included eight Cedar Falls precinct locations designated for voters based on where they live.
“So, there’s three locations that we are currently not using that were used in the past,” she said. But the other five are the same as in the past elections.
“We wanted one in each ward for geographical purposes,” Showalter explained. In addition, “I needed to make sure the indoor space was big enough” to accommodate the expected flow of people and provide adequate parking.
Fewer polling places will cost less since there won’t be as many election workers to pay or other site-specific expenses. Typically, there are four poll workers staffing each site.
“It’s a cost savings for the taxpayers since the taxpayers pay for the election,” said Showalter, noting Cedar Falls Schools will be billed for all expenses. She estimated “that’s $3,600 we’re saving taxpayers by not having three polling locations open.”
The trade-off is some people will be further from a polling place. Average drive time from a home to the polling place in each ward is three to four minutes, said Showalter. “But if you live on the outskirts of Cedar Falls, it’s going to naturally be more time.”
Voter centers were also used for a countywide election in 2013, but haven’t been seen in Cedar Falls since then. Showalter would like to make greater use of them in the future.
“I’ll just be interested in seeing how voters like this,” she said. “My hope is, as we continue to do this for specials, voters will understand this is how we do it.”
