Head Start contract coming before Waterloo school board Monday

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools is expected to spend 1% less on Head Start services this year.

A contract for the preschool classes with the Tri-County Child and Family Development Council will be considered Monday by the Board of Education. It meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

In-person access to the meeting is not permitted due to COVID-19 concerns. The public may access the meeting electronically by contacting board secretary Pam Arndorfer at arndorferp@waterlooschools.org. To address the board during the public comment part of the meeting, contact Arndorfer by email or at 433-1874 no later than 4:45 p.m. Monday.

The Head Start contract is for $884,616, down from $889,616 last year. Tri-County will provide early childhood services for 174 children in the Elk Run Early Childhood Center and other Waterloo Schools buildings. Last year’s contract was for 182 preschoolers.

In other business, the board will:

Consider setting a Sept. 28 date for the sale of $25 million in tax revenue bonds to pay for construction of the Lowell Elementary School construction project. The debt would be repaid from 1% sales tax revenues or the issuance of future bonds. The board is also expected to approve a legal services engagement agreement with the law firm Ahlers Cooney of Des Moines for the project.

Accept a $7,500 donation from the R.J. McElroy Trust for the youth emergency fund at seven elementary schools as well as its four middle schools and three high schools. The money is used for discretionary purposes to assist students.

