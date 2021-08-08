Head Start contract coming before the Waterloo school board

WATERLOO — The Board of Education Monday will consider a 1.5% increase in the contract for Head Start early childhood services.
The board meets at 5 p.m. at the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.
Tri-County Child and Family Development Council Inc. provides the school-readiness services to Waterloo Community Schools. The proposed contract for the next year is $895,752, up from $884,616 for 2020-21. That is $2,574 per child each semester.
Head Start classrooms, which serve up to 174 preschoolers 4 and younger, are located at the Elk Run Early Childhood Center and other district buildings. Students are in class four days per week and at least 128 days per year.
In other business, the board will:
- Consider approving replacement kits totaling $94,563 for two Project Lead the Way middle school exploratory classes, automation and robotics and medical detectives. The program has been in place for the past five years and components of those original kits have worn out over that time. Purchases include 39 VEX V5 kits for automation and robotics at a cost of $64,467 and 36 medical detective kits at a cost of $30,096.
- Hear a report on the third round of federal Elementary and Secondary Education Relief funding. The district, which will receive $33.88 million over the next three years, is in the process of gathering input from community stakeholders on how best to use the funding.
- Approve the appointment of Charletta Sudduth to the new position of early childhood administrator with an annual salary of $102,000. Previously, her title had been early childhood consultant. The board will also appoint Jadyn Spencer as middle school athletic and activities coordinator at a salary of $55,000.