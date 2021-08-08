Head Start contract coming before the Waterloo school board

WATERLOO — The Board of Education Monday will consider a 1.5% increase in the contract for Head Start early childhood services.

The board meets at 5 p.m. at the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

Tri-County Child and Family Development Council Inc. provides the school-readiness services to Waterloo Community Schools. The proposed contract for the next year is $895,752, up from $884,616 for 2020-21. That is $2,574 per child each semester.

Head Start classrooms, which serve up to 174 preschoolers 4 and younger, are located at the Elk Run Early Childhood Center and other district buildings. Students are in class four days per week and at least 128 days per year.

In other business, the board will: