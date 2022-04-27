HCC's Grundy Hall remodeling project receives $250,000 Delta Dental matching grant

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College's Grundy Hall Health Sciences renovation and expansion project received a matching grant of up to $250,000 from the Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation.

Matching funds will be awarded as part of the foundation's system and capacity building grant program. The money will support the renovation work, which includes a $3.79 million state-of-the-art dental clinic and related equipment purchases.

The clinic is a key component of renovating Grundy Hall into a cutting-edge facility designed to unite all health sciences, dental care and emergency medical services training under one roof. The $21 million project is part of Hawkeye’s strategic plan to increase access to high-demand education and to fill a critical need for skilled health care workers.

The building, also funded by a voter-approved 2015 bond referendum, is being rebuilt from the ground up and includes additional space for dental care. Hawkeye’s dental program serves both students and patients from across the state. The renovations and expansion will allow for a 25% increase in dental hygiene program enrollment -- along with a 25% increase in patient services.

"For 52 years, Hawkeye Community College has provided low-cost dental services to Iowans who otherwise would not have access to affordable dental care while simultaneously training new dental workforce professionals," said Suzanne Heckenlaible, the foundation's executive director. "The demand for highly trained dental professionals continues to increase and remains a key priority for the Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation."

"As one of only six dental hygiene programs in Iowa, and one of four providing preventive and periodontal care in an on-site clinic, this grant from the Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation will ensure more students have access to hands-on training with the latest dental technology," said Dr. Emily Boge, Hawkeye Community College dental administrative chair. "The expansion of our dental clinic will also enable us to provide more patients with access to top quality oral health care in an integrated health setting."

The Hawkeye Community College Foundation will be pursuing funding from other public partners, private donations, and individual donors to match the $250,000 grant. To learn more about how to contribute to this project, contact Boge at Emily.boge@hawkeyecollege.edu.

