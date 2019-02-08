WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College will host a series of open forums Tuesday to gather input as the Board of Trustees develops a profile for its presidential search.
President Linda Allen announced last month she plans to retire June 30.
Forums will be held 7:30-8:30 a.m., 9-10 a.m. and noon-1 p.m. at Tama Hall, Room 128, on Hawkeye’s main campus, 1501 E. Orange Road. Another will be from 3-4 p.m. in the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hall at the Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center, 120 Jefferson St.
WATERLOO — Linda Allen is retiring as president of Hawkeye Community College after eight yea…
All of the forums will be open to college faculty, staff and students. The first and last forums also will be open to community members.
Participants at each forum will be asked to respond to the following questions: What personal and professional characteristics should the new president of Hawkeye Community College possess? What should be the primary focus areas of the new president for moving the college forward?
Larry Ebbers, Hawkeye’s presidential search consultant, will lead the forums.
Those who are unable to attend one of them can complete the confidential online survey at www.hawkeyecollege.edu/president-search/survey by midnight Feb. 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.