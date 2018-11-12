WATERLOO – Hawkeye Community College is the recipient of a $108,200 grant to train current and former military service members and their families for careers as commercial truck drivers.
The grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration will cover up to 100 percent of program costs for 20 individuals to take the six-week Class A CDL training program. This includes covering tuition, books, fees, equipment, and DOT physical exam costs.
Truck drivers are in demand and the need for drivers is expected to increase over the next several years. Iowa Workforce Development projects more than 1,300 openings each year for truck drivers in Iowa through the year 2024. Veterans and current service members from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, including National Guard members and reservists, and their spouses and children are eligible to apply for funds. A new session of the six-week training program begins on the first Monday of the month.
This is the second time Hawkeye has received a Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator Safety Training Grant. The first Trucking with the Troops program launched in 2016 and trained 22 individuals. However, this is the first time the program will to cover up to 100 percent of training costs for eligible participants.
For more information about this program, contact Robin Knight at 319-296-2329 ext.1212, or visit www.hawkeyecollege.edu/trucking-with-troops.
