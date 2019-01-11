WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College’s Board of Trustees on Tuesday is expected to choose a search firm to help find a new president.
Trustees will hold a 6 p.m. special meeting in the board room at Hawkeye Center, 1501 E. Orange Road.
President Linda Allen announced this week she is retiring effective June 30.
