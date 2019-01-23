WATERLOO -- Snowy weather has again postponed the Hawkeye Community College Board of Trustees meeting that was planned for Wednesday.
Trustees will instead meet next Tuesday, a week later than the originally scheduled meeting. A notice from the college cited the weather and dangerous road conditions for the postponement.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. in the board room of Hawkeye Center on the college's main campus at 1501 E. Orange Road.
