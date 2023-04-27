WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College’s board of trustees approved a new bargaining agreement Tuesday with raises for faculty and gave consent to do the same for nonunionized staff.

Faculty members, part of the Hawkeye Professional Educators Association, will collectively see 3% and 3.25% increases for academic years 2023-24 and 2024-25, respectively. For eligible full- and part-time staff who are not covered by the bargaining unit, collective 3% raises will be handed out.

The union’s new contract also includes minor amendments relating to contract days, sick leave, personal days, in-service training, stipends and overload pay. It also includes a clause allowing for the administration and union representatives to reopen the contract for the sake of discussing a salary index, which is relatively common for community colleges.

The unionized faculty includes about 113 members between instructors, assistant professors, associate professors and full-time professors. The nonunionized administrative, professional and classified staff is broken down into 99 part-time and 214 full-time.

The additional cost incurred by the college, through salary and fringe benefits, is approximately $350,000 and $500,000 for the union and nonunion employees, respectively.

The union’s current three-year master agreement expires June 30. Hawkeye Professional Educators Association saw 2.5%, 3% and 3% bumps, in that order, each of the three years of the contract, which began July 1, 2020.

The college’s practice is to present compensation proposals year-by-year for nonunionized employees.

