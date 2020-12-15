Hawkeye, UNI report weekly COVID-19 cases

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College reported Tuesday that four students tested positive last week for COVID-19.

The college posts weekly updates on those who self-report positive and presumed positive tests through an online dashboard at hawkeyecollege.edu/COVID-19.

For Dec. 7-13, none of the people were college employees. The dashboard notes that the four students total 0.1% of Hawkeye’s enrollment.

The college remains in session until Wednesday. Lecture-based classes have moved online, but career and technical programs as well as labs are being held in person.

Since Aug. 24, 329 students and staff have reported a positive test. That includes 284 students and 45 employees.

Both the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls and Wartburg College in Waverly are currently on break, but have continued reporting coronavirus cases.

UNI’s student health center reported two positive tests for the week of Dec. 7-13. A total of 39 tests were administered to students and employees during this time, for a positivity rate of 5.13%.