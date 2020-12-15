Hawkeye, UNI report weekly COVID-19 cases

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College reported Tuesday that four students tested positive last week for COVID-19.
The college posts weekly updates on those who self-report positive and presumed positive tests through an online dashboard at hawkeyecollege.edu/COVID-19.
For Dec. 7-13, none of the people were college employees. The dashboard notes that the four students total 0.1% of Hawkeye’s enrollment.
The college remains in session until Wednesday. Lecture-based classes have moved online, but career and technical programs as well as labs are being held in person.
Since Aug. 24, 329 students and staff have reported a positive test. That includes 284 students and 45 employees.
Both the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls and Wartburg College in Waverly are currently on break, but have continued reporting coronavirus cases.
UNI’s student health center reported two positive tests for the week of Dec. 7-13. A total of 39 tests were administered to students and employees during this time, for a positivity rate of 5.13%.
That brings the number of tests done by the center since Aug. 17 to 2,643, 540 of which were positive. The information is reported through an online dashboard updated every Friday and Monday.
Another measure reported by the university is a 0.31% infection rate as of Dec. 6. That reflects the rolling 14-day total of positive cases as a percentage of the campus’ student and employee population. It compares with 0.76% for Black Hawk County and 0.94% for the state.
The department of residence reported Monday that fewer than six students living on campus were in quarantine for exposure or isolation for a positive case.
For the week of Dec. 7-13, there were four self-reported new cases of COVID-19, some of which may duplicate the health center numbers. One of the cases was an employee and students accounted for the other three. There have been a total of 344 self-reported cases since Sept. 1, 73 of them employees.
Wartburg College reported no positive or inconclusive cases among students and employees as of Monday through its online dashboard, As of Monday, no one was in isolation and four were in quarantine.
