Hawkeye, UNI and Wartburg report weekly COVID-19 cases

Another measure reported by the university is a 0.9% infection rate as of Nov. 29. That reflects the rolling 14-day total of positive cases as a percentage of the campus’ student and employee population. It compares to 1.18% for Black Hawk County and 1.23% for the state.

The department of residence reported Monday that fewer than six students living on campus were in quarantine for exposure or isolation for a positive case.

For the week of Nov. 30-Dec. 6, there were 13 self-reported new cases of COVID-19, some of which may duplicate the health center numbers. Employees made up eight of the cases and students accounted for five. There have been a total of 340 self-reported cases since Sept. 1, 72 of them employees.

Wartburg College reported no positive or inconclusive case among students and employees as of Monday through its online dashboard, dropping from one case during the previous week starting Nov. 30. As of Monday, no one was in isolation and six were in quarantine.

