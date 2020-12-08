Hawkeye, UNI and Wartburg report weekly COVID-19 cases

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College reported Tuesday that 17 students tested positive last week for COVID-19.
The college posts weekly updates on those who self-report positive and presumed positive tests through an online dashboard at hawkeyecollege.edu/COVID-19.
For Nov. 30-Dec. 6, none of the people were college employees. The dashboard notes that the 17 student total 0.46% of Hawkeye’s enrollment.
The college remains in session until Dec. 17. Lecture-based classes have moved online, but career and technical programs as well as labs are being held in person.
Since Aug. 24, 325 students and staff have reported a positive test. That includes 280 students and 45 employees.
Both the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls and Wartburg College in Waverly are currently on break, but have continued reporting coronavirus cases.
UNI's student health center reported six positive tests for the week of Nov. 30-Dec. 6. A total of 67 tests were administered to students and employees during this time, for a positivity rate of 8.96%.
That brings the number of tests done by the center since Aug. 17 to 2,604, 538 of which were positive. The information is reported through an online dashboard updated every Friday and Monday.
Another measure reported by the university is a 0.9% infection rate as of Nov. 29. That reflects the rolling 14-day total of positive cases as a percentage of the campus’ student and employee population. It compares to 1.18% for Black Hawk County and 1.23% for the state.
The department of residence reported Monday that fewer than six students living on campus were in quarantine for exposure or isolation for a positive case.
For the week of Nov. 30-Dec. 6, there were 13 self-reported new cases of COVID-19, some of which may duplicate the health center numbers. Employees made up eight of the cases and students accounted for five. There have been a total of 340 self-reported cases since Sept. 1, 72 of them employees.
Wartburg College reported no positive or inconclusive case among students and employees as of Monday through its online dashboard, dropping from one case during the previous week starting Nov. 30. As of Monday, no one was in isolation and six were in quarantine.
