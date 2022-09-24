Hawkeye to host women's conference

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College will host the Women's Leadership and Empowerment Conference on Oct. 27 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

It will take place in Tama Hall on Hawkeye's main campus, at 1501 E. Orange Road.

The conference will feature two keynote speakers and several breakout sessions on navigating burnout, work-life integration, changing careers, and balancing career, family and community.

The first keynote, "Navigating Burnout and Stress and Restarting the Conversation," will be led by Ramona Wink, with 515 Therapy and Consulting in West Des Moines.

She is a licensed mental health counselor and was recently appointed by Gov. Kim Reynolds to serve on the Iowa Board of Behavioral Sciences.

Brittany Todd will deliver the second keynote. She is an entrepreneur and founder of the R.E.S.E.T. Business Conference. A five-time entrepreneur, mother of three and wife of 12 years developed a "life-work integration" method.

Registration is $99 and includes lunch and a light breakfast. For more information or to register, call (319) 296-290 or visit hawkeyecollege.edu/leadership-conference.