WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College is planning several events on campus in honor of Veterans Day, including a ceremony Monday and a documentary film screening Nov. 14.
Both events take place in Tama Hall on Hawkeye’s Main Campus, 1501 E. Orange Road, Waterloo.
The annual Veterans Day Ceremony will occur at 12:15 p.m. Monday in the Tama Hall Lobby, with Chiquita Loveless, coordinator for military and veteran student services at the University of Northern Iowa, as guest speaker. Loveless served in the U.S. Navy for more than 22 years, retiring as a communications officer/chief warrant officer 2. Her tours of duty include two tours with Commander Naval Special Warfare Command, USS Boxer, USS Eisenhower, and USS Nimitz during operation Iraqi Freedom.
On Nov.14, the college will hold a screening of “The War After” beginning at noon in Tama Hall’s Hawse Auditorium.
The 70-minute documentary features nine U.S. veterans transitioning from active duty to the unexpected challenges of civilian life, told through the voices of young men and women from diverse economic and racial backgrounds and varied branches of military service.
The film is directed and produced by award-winning filmmaker Dena Seidel and made in collaboration with her Rutgers Film Bureau production staff and advanced documentary students at the Rutgers Center for Digital Film Making.
A student-veteran panel will follow the screening.
There is no charge to attend, but guests are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to local veterans organizations.
