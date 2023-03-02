WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College saw a 3.8% decline in its spring enrollment from the previous academic year.

However, Vice President of Student Affairs Nina Grant told the board of trustees Tuesday that there is a plan to address what’s become a widespread trend for many community colleges. The news came on the same night that trustees approved a tuition hike.

Enrollment checked in at 4,607 students.

“We are down in enrollment with other community colleges in the state of Iowa,” said Grant. “If you look nationally, community colleges across the nation are down much more significantly than we are percentage-wise. However, in the state of Iowa, there’s been kind of a mixture.”

She attributed the drop to the competition for students with other higher education institution as well as the draw to join the workforce.

“Of course, our next door neighbor right up the road, at the University of Northern Iowa, has put a lot of effort into that in terms of trying to bring in more students, which creates greater competition,” Grant said.

To fight the trend, she said the college is placing an emphasis on “success and retention.” One way is eliminating barriers like food insecurity that may lead students to drop out.

She is also optimistic that Hawkeye’s new director of admissions will bring additional ideas to the forefront, and that a relationship between the college and a career transition counselor at the Waterloo Career Center will bring positive results. That counselor would help high school students with the college application process, including the federal student aid application, known as the FAFSA.

Hawkeye introduced a new initiative, as well.

“We’ve started a new kind of program with our admitted student days,” said Grant. “We’ve always had Hawkeye visit days, where we’ve had prospective students and their families come and visit campus. This, however, is a population of students that has gone through the application process, has been admitted.”

Campus ambassadors would express excitement that they are coming to visit, answer questions and get them connected with the right people.

Right now, though, Dan Gillen, vice president of administration and finance, acknowledged that “when enrollment drops, it has a significant impact.” That’s because tuition makes up 46% of the college’s general fund operating revenues.

Jay Nardini, board president, said originally when community colleges were founded, tuition was supposed to be split evenly between state and local property taxes at 33.33% each.

The trustees approved increases in the tuition and activity fee per credit hour for 2023-24. Combined, it will go from $210 to 217.50 for in-state students.

Even so, trustees pointed out that the tuition increase of 3.6% doesn’t even make up for inflation.

In the meantime, the college is hoping to finalize its budget next month after Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill that clarifies the residential rollback percentage, or the proportion of a property’s value that is taxable, as 54.6% not 56.5%. Originally, the board expected to approve the budget Tuesday but the deadline to do that has been pushed back because of the state’s error on the rollback.

Gillen estimates the impact of that error will be a reduction of anticipated revenue in excess of $200,000.

In turn, he said we “might need to tighten our belt a bit.” He pointed to the reserves as a possible option, or the employees who’ve recently retired, as well as some open positions, that may be easy targets when looking to cut back. But a final decision has not been made.

At the same meeting, Aaron Sauerbrei, vice president of strategic partnerships and workforce education, presented numbers related to the college’s enrollment for workforce education courses.

Law enforcement classes saw the biggest uptick at a 349% increase compared to last year. He highlighted a drop in the health career training due to the lack of a coordinator – a common challenge faced across the college when it comes to finding someone to run its programs.

Driver education and workplace advancement also saw notable declines but, ultimately, Sauerbrei said the report was “overall good news” as the college works toward a return to numbers seen in 2019, the year before the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the budget next month, the trustees will discuss redistricting as its pertains to the 2020 census. The proposed map could be approved or rejected as soon as April.