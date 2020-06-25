Hawkeye president agrees to salary, benefits freeze; 4% more into retirement plan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — The board of Hawkeye Community College agreed to freeze the president’s salary this year, although board members say it’s not a reflection on his performance.

Todd Holcomb, who began his tenure at the community college July 1, will continue in the position for the next year with the same $246,500 salary he made last year, spokesperson Mary Pat Moore confirmed.

Holcomb’s expense account, at $6,600 per year, and car allowance, at $8,400 per year, will also freeze.

The only change after Tuesday night’s meeting is the college will contribute an amount equal to 4% of Holcomb’s base salary, or around $9,860, into a 403(b) retirement account annually.

“The board thinks that Dr. Holcomb is doing an outstanding job, particularly what he has faced in this first year in the position — having to fill two cabinet positions as well as the COVID-19 pandemic,” HCC board chair Jay Nardini said. “We’re very pleased with his performance.”

Nardini said budgetary constraints created by coronavirus pandemic restrictions played a role in the decision to freeze much of Holcomb’s salary and benefits.

Holcomb has a three-year rolling contract that is revisited each year, Nardini said.

“We’re very please with Dr. Holcomb,” Nardini said. “He’s doing a great job.”

