Hawkeye leadership aims to continue gains in faculty, student diversity, inclusion

WATERLOO — Todd Holcomb is proud of the gains in equity and inclusion he’s shepherded at Hawkeye Community College in his two years as president, particularly in recruiting and retaining diverse students and faculty.

Last week, members of the public told him a lot more needs to be done.

Holcomb and Nina Grant, vice president of student affairs and institutional diversity, faced tough questions from the public during the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Forum at Jubilee United Methodist Church in Waterloo on Thursday evening.

The forum was presented jointly by HCC and the Waterloo Commission on Human Rights. It follows on the heels of a similar meeting with leaders from the University of Northern Iowa. The commission also plans a forum involving Wartburg College in Waverly.

Holcomb outlined his background in DEI issues at other colleges, including increasing Latinx enrollment at Western Nebraska Community College from 10% to 22%. He said he’s constantly learning.

“Early on in my life and career, I’ve been engaged in the idea of education, knowledge, inclusion and understanding and appreciation of diversity, and I’m a very strong advocate,” he said.

Grant, who began her position in June, described herself as a “multi-racial Latina” who grew up in diverse places and learned to work “within our spheres of influences to make a difference.”

“I’m always focused on working with students from diverse backgrounds and trying to make sure they felt welcomed and supported,” she said. “It’s a passion of mine.”

Hawkeye’s student population is most diverse at its Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center in downtown Waterloo, Holcomb said. Students hail from 37 countries and speak 29 languages, with “a lot of migrant and immigrant workers” enrolled in English language learning programs.

As a whole, Hawkeye students are predominantly female, at 59%, and have been for the last decade, a trend nationwide, Holcomb said. A new strategic plan centered on diversity has helped: This year, HCC’s proportion of “diverse student enrollment” rose 10% to 20% of the total, Holcomb said.

“Our hope and goal is to reflect the diversity of the community we’re in,” he said.

During the question period, some in the audience disputed whether that goal is being communicated and implemented across the college.

Moderator Teresa Culpepper, who also works for HCC and serves on the human rights commission, asked about the percentage of diverse faculty and staff and how the college is recruiting such employees. She noted “students persist when faculty and staff look like them.”

Holcomb didn’t have a specific number but said “probably about 20 individuals that represent people of color” work at HCC full time, up from around 12, out of a total of more than 600. He said the college is “aggressively” recruiting, including using a consulting firm when necessary.

Culpepper also asked about why there are “so many people of color at UNI that had left Hawkeye.”

“UNI pays them a lot more money than we do, and we’re trying to address that,” Holcomb said, noting another staff member left for the university “just this past week.” “Retaining a diverse staff when we’re significantly behind in our salaries is very difficult.”

Grant noted programs had sprung up for students, including a recent Gardner Equity Academy study that examined disparities at Hawkeye that the college is in the process of analyzing. She said it is a balancing act trying to implement changes to help one population without it affecting positive experiences of other students.

“There are students talking about how positive and wonderful” their Hawkeye experience is, Grant said, “and students that say the exact opposite.”

That is also the case with faculty, said LaTanya Graves, the county NAACP president who worked at Hawkeye for 25 years.

“When I worked there, a lot of staff of color felt unheard,” Graves said.

Holcomb said he wants to make sure that’s no longer the case, and noted the college is “in the process of creating an evaluation process that will use cultural competency” as part of formal reports.

“I would hope that they would say, ‘Dr. Holcomb is committed to creating a welcoming climate for faculty, staff and students, and very open to listen to us in creating recommendations,” he said.

