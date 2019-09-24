WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College recently held an initial bargaining session with its instructors.
Both the administration and the Hawkeye Professional Educators Association called for “responsible” salary compensation. The groups use an interest-based bargaining approach, which includes speaking in broad generalities during the initial session rather than starting with specific proposals.
The association covers 109 full-time faculty members. They are negotiating for a contract that will begin next August. The college’s interests included negotiating a three-year master agreement.
Faculty negotiators would like to evaluate possibilities for tuition reimbursement and stipends that would be in addition to salaries. Stipends were suggested for faculty who:
- obtain an additional degree or certificate that increases their instructional value
- obtain a rank and title adjustment
- teach honor courses
- facilitate independent study for students preparing to graduate during a semester when a course is not offered
- provide significant assistance in their program in an unofficial lead role.
