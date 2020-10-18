 Skip to main content
Hawkeye foundation receives $10,000 grant to provide childcare scholarships to low-income students
WATERLOO — The Hawkeye Community College Foundation has been awarded $10,000 by an organization that works to improve the lives of Iowa’s women and girls.

The Iowa Women’s Foundation announced the award earlier this month. HCC’s foundation was one of 13 recipients across the state given a total of $100,000 through the organization’s Core Grant program. Funds will support the Hawkeye Childcare Disparity Scholarships project, which addresses the issue of child care for female student parents.

Child care can be an insurmountable obstacle for low-income students. One way Hawkeye deals with that for its students, according to a news release, is to leverage scholarships to mitigate the disparity between the cost of service and ability to pay.

HCC’s child care center offers developmentally appropriate practices for the way children progress and learn. It features two lead teachers in each of four classrooms: infants (6 weeks-18 months), young toddlers (18 months–2 years), older toddlers (18 months-3 years), and preschoolers (3-5 years).

Projects are eligible for an Iowa Women’s Foundation grant in six specific areas that have been identified as the most critical barriers for the state’s women and girls: employment, child care, housing, education/training, transportation, and mentoring.



040715ho-Hawkeye-Horizontal-Logo-New

Hawkeye Community College logo.

 COURTESY PHOTO
