Hawkeye extends online instruction for remainder of semester

WATERLOO – Hawkeye Community College announced Monday it will continue with online course instruction and services for the remainder of the spring semester.

“This is not a decision we take lightly,” Dr. Todd Holcomb, college president, said in a message to students Monday morning. “These are unprecedented times, and responding to the pandemic means continuing to adapt to protect your health and well-being, as well as that of our communities.”

Programs with more hands-on learning components will find alternative delivery methods with individualized instruction, competency-based training, and simulation as potential options. The college will also consider adjustments to the academic calendar.

All college events have been postponed or cancelled for the remainder of the semester, including commencement.

“I know how disappointing this will be for our graduates and their families,” Dr. Holcomb said. “We will have an alternative that will be shared in the coming weeks. We believe that it is important to celebrate our graduates and their accomplishments.”

The spring semester is scheduled to end Wednesday, May 13. The college has not made any decisions regarding the summer term and will continue to monitor the situation. Additional information and resources are posted on www.hawkeyecollege.edu/COVID-19.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0