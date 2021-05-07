Hawkeye executive vice president leaving to lead Ohio community college

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Somerville is moving on to an institution that serves a similar number of students as Hawkeye, which had a credit enrollment of nearly 5,050 last fall.

Owens had a credit enrollment of just over 6,400 students on two campuses last fall, according to its website. Most were at the Perrysburg location in south suburban Toledo. About 650 students were at the campus in Findlay, about 40 miles south of Toledo.

Somerville said Owens Community College has "some of the same strengths" as Hawkeye, including a focus on diversity and inclusion. "It has the same commitment in terms of student success," she said.

It was the desire "to be closer to family" that made Owens an attractive option for her. "I grew up in Detroit, that's where a lot of my family still is," she said. Her new job will be about an hour from many of those family members.

Somerville started at Hawkeye on Jan. 15, 2020, as interim vice president of student affairs, a new role created by President Todd Holcomb following some resignations. She was overseeing admissions, financial aid, student services, student records, diversity and inclusion, federal Trio programs, the student health clinic, and athletics.