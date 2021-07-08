Hawkeye Community College's newest vice president has passion for diversity and inclusion

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College’s newest vice president was keeping an eye on the institution long before starting her job last month.
Nina Grant had heard good things about Hawkeye “before I knew there was a possibility of coming here myself,” she said. “I was familiar with President (Todd) Holcomb. I’d been watching from a distance.”
She began at the college June 21 as interim vice president of student affairs and institutional diversity. She has an annual salary of $160,000.
Grant had worked with Holcomb in a similar role when he was president of Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff, Neb. He tapped her to fill the key role at Hawkeye when Executive Vice President Dione Somerville left to lead an Ohio community college. Somerville had also begun in an interim role in January 2020.
“She’s a seasoned leader,” Holcomb told HCC’s board of trustees about Grant the day after she started. She has more than 25 years of experience at four-year universities, community colleges, kindergarten through 12th-grade schools, and workforce development, he noted, “which I think will serve us very well.”
“With Dr. Somerville leaving, this is an interim position to keep that division moving forward,” said Hawkeye spokeswoman Mary Pat Moore.
“I’ve fallen in love with working at community colleges,” said Grant. Taking the position was also a chance to return to Iowa. She had previously worked at Iowa State University in Ames for nine years as director of the College of Agriculture multicultural programs and student services.
Grant first met Holcomb at Iowa State, where he was associate vice president for student affairs during part of her time there.
While they didn’t directly work together, “I served on some committees with him. I was impressed with him as a colleague (and) kept in touch,” she said. “I think it would be accurate to say he recruited me to Western Nebraska Community College when there was a vice president opening there.”
She gained respect for Holcomb’s leadership style while working for him over three years as vice president of student services at the college. Grant was at Western Nebraska for another year after Holcomb left to become Hawkeye’s president. She was the student success facilitator at Scottsbluff Public Schools during the past year.
The California native earned a master’s degree in health education and promotion and a bachelor’s degree in family science, both from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She is working on a doctorate in higher education from Iowa State University.
Grant praised the emphasis in Hawkeye’s strategic plan on diversity and inclusion, “which I am passionate about.” She has been “looking more closely at how are we going to meet those goals” across the institution. Supporting those who enroll “and making sure that we are providing a quality experience to all of our students” is another important aspect of her work.
After her years spent in the small community of Scottsbluff, “I also am very excited about the diversity that exists within the Cedar Valley. I’m really interested in getting involved and getting to know people.”
Diversity and inclusion has been focus since her first position in higher education. Grant was a program coordinator and then academic counselor for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Trio programs in the multicultural affairs, student opportunities and services division from 1994 to 1998. That was followed by her time at Iowa State until 2007.
She was then senior director of the office of multicultural student services at the University of Toledo in Ohio for two years. Grant went on to be director of multi-ethnic student affairs and the Trotter Multicultural Center at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor from 2009 to 2014. During the next two years, she worked in Texas as a program supervisor for Workforce Network in Denton and then as an academic adviser at Lake Dallas High School in Corinth before the move to Nebraska.
Of her interim role, Grant said “it will be my opportunity to be evaluated during these first six months,” with the hope of being named to a permanent position. Her husband works for the University of Wyoming, so “we’re going to have a distance thing for awhile.” He intends to find a future opportunity in the Cedar Valley or eastern Iowa.
Their daughter graduated from high school this spring and is planning on enrolling at Hawkeye. As a result, Grant joked, just by starting her new job “I’m helping with enrollment.”