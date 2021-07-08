Hawkeye Community College's newest vice president has passion for diversity and inclusion

After her years spent in the small community of Scottsbluff, “I also am very excited about the diversity that exists within the Cedar Valley. I’m really interested in getting involved and getting to know people.”

Diversity and inclusion has been focus since her first position in higher education. Grant was a program coordinator and then academic counselor for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Trio programs in the multicultural affairs, student opportunities and services division from 1994 to 1998. That was followed by her time at Iowa State until 2007.

She was then senior director of the office of multicultural student services at the University of Toledo in Ohio for two years. Grant went on to be director of multi-ethnic student affairs and the Trotter Multicultural Center at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor from 2009 to 2014. During the next two years, she worked in Texas as a program supervisor for Workforce Network in Denton and then as an academic adviser at Lake Dallas High School in Corinth before the move to Nebraska.