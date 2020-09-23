Hawkeye Community College's enrollment drops by 70 students

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College’s enrollment declined this fall for the third consecutive year.

The college had 5,042 students enrolled as of Sept. 4, the 10th day of classes, compared to last fall’s enrollment of 5,112. Following an increase in 2017, the number of students enrolled each fall since has dropped.

But Dione Somerville, Hawkeye’s executive vice president, told the board of trustees Tuesday that this fall’s decrease was much smaller than college administrators expected last spring.

“We had a small decline in our overall headcount,” she said. “We have just 70 fewer students than we had last year. Even though we had slightly fewer students, I believe this is a good news story.”

The enrollment is less than a 1% drop. In the fall of 2019, enrollment dropped 151 students, or 3%. A year earlier, the fall enrollment of 5,263 students was a decline of 342 students, or 6%.

Initially, officials believed this fall’s enrollment decline would far surpass that. In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic last May, “we were looking at a negative 23% drop in students,” said Somerville.