Hawkeye Community College's enrollment drops by 70 students

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College’s enrollment declined this fall for the third consecutive year.
The college had 5,042 students enrolled as of Sept. 4, the 10th day of classes, compared to last fall’s enrollment of 5,112. Following an increase in 2017, the number of students enrolled each fall since has dropped.
But Dione Somerville, Hawkeye’s executive vice president, told the board of trustees Tuesday that this fall’s decrease was much smaller than college administrators expected last spring.
“We had a small decline in our overall headcount,” she said. “We have just 70 fewer students than we had last year. Even though we had slightly fewer students, I believe this is a good news story.”
The enrollment is less than a 1% drop. In the fall of 2019, enrollment dropped 151 students, or 3%. A year earlier, the fall enrollment of 5,263 students was a decline of 342 students, or 6%.
Initially, officials believed this fall’s enrollment decline would far surpass that. In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic last May, “we were looking at a negative 23% drop in students,” said Somerville.
“Where we were at in May, to get to this point is a huge, huge victory for us,” said Hawkeye President Todd Holcomb. “This was a weekly occurrence of monitoring this and increasing our numbers.”
Somerville said recruitment efforts moved online and marketing of the college expanded. When students did appear on campus for open house events, they were designed to be socially distanced. “It really has been a huge team effort to get our enrollment where it is,” she said.
Despite the overall decline, Somerville noted that there has been a “very robust increase in concurrent and our online students.”
Concurrent enrollment of high school students totals 2,020 this fall, a 5.6% headcount increase. They largely count as part-time students, greatly contributing to Hawkeye’s 60% part-time enrollment.
A total of 28 schools are served by the concurrent program. This fall that includes 438 Waterloo Community Schools’ students, 305 Cedar Falls High School students and 230 Waverly-Shell Rock High School students.
The 9,554 credit hours being taken this fall by concurrent students represents an 11% increase. Hawkeye’s overall credit hours total 45,311, a 3% decline. But the 35,757 credit hours being taken by non-concurrent students is a 6% decline.
Those taking classes 100% online have grown by 157 students to 834, accounting for 16.5% of total college enrollment.
In other business, trustees approved a $263,305 contract with K Cunningham Construction of Cedar Falls to repave parking lot G, located on the west side of Butler Hall. AECOM, a Waterloo engineering firm that is consulting on the project, “had an estimated price on this of about $310,000,” said Dan Gillen, vice president of administration and finance.
The 3,180 square yard parking lot will be completely replaced, paved with concrete. Additionally, three failed light poles will be replaced.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!