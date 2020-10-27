Hawkeye Community College working with Barnes and Noble to open campus bookstore

WATERLOO — After months without a bookstore at Hawkeye Community College, plans are being developed for a new operator with a familiar name to step in and provide the service.

"Barnes and Noble will have a presence on our campus, which we think is very, very important," President Todd Holcomb told the board of trustees Tuesday.

The national bookseller, which has a store at Crossroads Shopping Center, is expected to open its on-campus site next August as Hawkeye students are preparing to start the fall semester.

"That's been in the works probably six months" or longer, said Holcomb. The college began talks after current operator, the University of Northern Iowa, gave notice in March that the former location on the HCC campus would be consolidated with its bookstore in Cedar Falls. That contract expires at the end of June.

While Holcomb hasn't heard much from students about traveling to UNI for textbook purchases, he noted "we just thought it was important to have a bookstore on our campus." He expects the store to offer more than the books students need for their classes, though.

"We've talked about having more to the bookstore," said Holcomb – such as clothing and memorabilia as well as "maybe food service or coffee. We're certainly taking a look at that."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}