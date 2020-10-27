 Skip to main content
Hawkeye Community College working with Barnes and Noble to open campus bookstore
WATERLOO — After months without a bookstore at Hawkeye Community College, plans are being developed for a new operator with a familiar name to step in and provide the service.

"Barnes and Noble will have a presence on our campus, which we think is very, very important," President Todd Holcomb told the board of trustees Tuesday.

The national bookseller, which has a store at Crossroads Shopping Center, is expected to open its on-campus site next August as Hawkeye students are preparing to start the fall semester.

"That's been in the works probably six months" or longer, said Holcomb. The college began talks after current operator, the University of Northern Iowa, gave notice in March that the former location on the HCC campus would be consolidated with its bookstore in Cedar Falls. That contract expires at the end of June.

While Holcomb hasn't heard much from students about traveling to UNI for textbook purchases, he noted "we just thought it was important to have a bookstore on our campus." He expects the store to offer more than the books students need for their classes, though.

"We've talked about having more to the bookstore," said Holcomb – such as clothing and memorabilia as well as "maybe food service or coffee. We're certainly taking a look at that." 

At this point, the former location on the second level at Hawkeye Center is being used by three to four college staff members "to help us social distance" during the pandemic, said Holcomb. He doesn't know yet if it will go into the same space or elsewhere on campus.

"We're trying to make some decisions now about where to locate it," he said, in case renovations are involved. Another very recent change on campus may play into that choice.

As of Monday, the cafeteria vendor at the Brock Student Center is no longer providing meals there. Menu offerings have ben reduced to prepackaged "grab and go" food items in a refrigerated case. Starbucks coffee will continue to be sold there at a counter, as well. 

Holcomb said the company, Canteen Vending Services, made a little money or broke even with the cafeteria operations. The service made its "real money" through catering offered to college- and community-organized events at Tama Hall. However, since COVID-19 became a concern in March, Hawkeye hasn't allowed for large gatherings there.

He noted that a committee looking at both matters is "putting our heads together" to figure out "where the food court, where the bookstore can be" that are also high-traffic areas. 

